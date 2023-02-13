Stats SA reports that South African manufacturing production decreased by 4.7% in December 2022 compared with December 2021.

The largest contributions were made by the following divisions: petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products (-12.0% and contributing -2.7 percentage points); basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery (-7.0% and contributing -1.3 percentage points); and food and beverages (-4.4% and contributing -1.2 percentage points).

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production increased by 0.1% in December 2022 compared with November 2022. This followed month-on-month changes of 1.4% in November 2022 and -6.0% in October 2022.

In 2022, total manufacturing production decreased by 0.3% compared with 2021. The largest contributions were made by the following divisions: petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products (-2.5% and contributing -0.5 of a percentage point); and wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing (-2.8% and contributing -0.3 of a percentage point).

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production decreased by 1.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2022. Five of the 10 manufacturing divisions reported negative growth rates over this period.

The largest contributions were made by the following divisions: food and beverages (-4.6% and contributing -1.1 percentage points); and basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery (-3.5% and contributing -0.7 of a percentage point).

Sales results for December

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing sales increased by 1.1% in December 2022 compared with November 2022. This followed month-on-month changes of 2.9% in November 2022 and -4.7% in October 2022.

Seasonally adjusted manufacturing sales increased by 0.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2022.

The largest positive contribution was made by the motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment division (8.2% and contributing 1.2 percentage points). The largest negative contribution was made by the basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery division (-5.4% and contributing -1.2 percentage points).

