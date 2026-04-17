The Nigerian Navy has recorded significant operational successes under Operation DELTA SENTINEL, with Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER leading a series of intelligence-driven operations that have disrupted large-scale illegal refining and crude oil storage activities across Rivers State worth billions of naira.

This was contained in a statement made available to defence correspondents in Abuja on Thursday by the spokesperson of the Service, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho.

According to the statement, “Acting on credible intelligence, personnel of NNS PATHFINDER deployed anti-crude oil theft patrol teams to the Ndoni/Egbema general area, where a major illegal refining site was uncovered in Umoku, Ndoni.

“The site comprised numerous dugout pits and locally fabricated refining ovens used for processing stolen crude oil. Further assessment revealed approximately 708,000 litres of suspected illegally refined petroleum products, including Automotive Gas Oil and Dual Purpose Kerosene, alongside about 310,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil stored in dugout pits.

“The products—estimated at over ₦1.06 billion for refined products and about ₦288 million for crude oil—were handled in accordance with extant operational procedures, while the perpetrators fled upon sighting the patrol team.”

The statement further added that in a related operation, Forward Operating Base (FOB) Bonny, supported by Nigerian Navy air assets, uncovered and deactivated multiple illegal crude oil storage sites within the Allison community in Bonny Local Government Area.

It added that the operation led to the recovery of approximately 231,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil—estimated at over ₦215 million—concealed in dugout pits and linked to the waterways through improvised distribution systems.

According to it, “Cumulatively, recent operations under Operation DELTA SENTINEL reinforce earlier gains recorded between January and March 2026, during which over 457,000 litres of stolen crude oil and illegally refined petroleum products were recovered—conservatively valued at over ₦600 million—alongside the deactivation of numerous illegal refining sites and logistics nodes across the Niger Delta.”

It explained that complementing these inland successes, recent maritime interdictions further amplified the Nigerian Navy’s operational impact. Notably, the arrest of three vessels, motor tankers MKPODU, WESTAF, and STELIOS K, with over 900 metric tonnes of suspected stolen crude oil translated to approximately 1.04 million litres—estimated at over ₦967 million.

According to it, “This convergence of inland disruption and maritime interdiction emphasises a deliberate multi-domain operational strategy aimed at dismantling the entire crude oil theft value chain and protecting the nation’s vital oil and gas assets.”

The statement pointed out that in light of the significant impact of Operation DELTA SENTINEL, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has extended the operation by an additional 90 days.

According to it, “This is to ensure that the operational momentum is sustained to drive economic saboteurs out of business. The recent successes underscore the Nigerian Navy’s determination to consolidate these gains and sustain operational pressure on criminal networks.”

It stated that the Nigerian Navy remains resolute and unwavering in its commitment to protecting Nigeria’s vital oil infrastructure and safeguarding the country’s economic interests.

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