The Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Professor Jesse Otegbayo, has expressed deep concern over the inconveniences caused by the ongoing power outage at the hospital and assured that concerted efforts are underway to resolve the issue promptly.

In a press release titled “Challenges of Power Supply at the University College Hospital, Ibadan,” Otegbayo stated that the hospital management has held several meetings with the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) to discuss payment options for the N3,104,568,114.61 electricity bill.

He reported that the hospital has paid N2,916,567,724.27 of this bill, which accumulated from 2019 to date, leaving an outstanding balance of N392,075,161.05.

“This power disconnection has impacted our ability to effectively meet our hospital’s mandate of Clinical Service, Research, and Training for our esteemed patients.

“As a result, we empathize with our patients and their families during this challenging period,” he added.

To mitigate the impact of this hardship, he said steps have been taken to ensure alternative power sources for critical areas in the hospital, such as the emergency department, operating theatres, intensive care unit, and laboratories.

According to him, solar/inverter panels have been provided for all outpatient clinics and essential areas, including the main theatre, high dependency unit, South West 2, kidney dialysis, endoscopy, and echocardiography/electrocardiography suites.

He stated, “Mini solar bulbs have been installed to illuminate critical areas like the Otunba Tunwase Paediatrics Ward. We have developed emergency response plans to ensure seamless continuity of patient care during outages.”

“We prioritize patient care and safety above all. Our dedicated staff is working tirelessly to minimize service disruptions. Emergency services remain operational, with a situation room created to provide real-time solutions, and critical areas are receiving power supply.

“Water is pumped whenever power is available, and patient care and treatment continue uninterrupted in essential areas. Efforts are also at an advanced stage to secure alternative energy provision.

“Once again, the management sincerely apologizes for the inconveniences experienced during this power outage. Though service delivery may experience delays, we are making concerted efforts to resolve the problem swiftly.

“We want to assure the general public that UCH is committed to serving them adequately and effectively.”

