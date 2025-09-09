The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to withdraw its planned five percent tax on petroleum products or face a total nationwide strike.

The congress described the proposed tax as an act of “economic wickedness” that will further impoverish Nigerians already groaning under the weight of subsidy removal, inflation, and a battered economy.

In a statement jointly signed by its President-General, Comrade Festus Osifo, and Secretary-General, Comrade Nuru. A. Toro, the TUC lambasted the government for what it termed a deliberate attempt to compound the suffering of citizens.

The union warned that it would not hesitate to mobilise Nigerian workers, civil society, and other progressive forces to resist the move through mass action if the tax is not immediately scrapped.

“The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria outrightly rejects the Federal Government’s planned five percent tax on petroleum products. This reckless proposal is nothing but an act of economic wickedness against already overburdened Nigerians,” the statement read.

The TUC noted that workers and ordinary citizens are still grappling with the painful effects of subsidy removal, skyrocketing fuel prices, and a collapsing naira.

It stressed that introducing a new levy on petroleum products at such a critical time would cripple businesses, increase the cost of living, and push millions of people deeper into poverty.

The labour body accused the government of turning Nigerians into “sacrificial lambs” for what it called misguided economic experiments.

“Government cannot continue to use Nigerians as sacrificial lambs for its economic experiments. Instead of offering relief, jobs, and solutions, it has chosen to further squeeze citizens dry. This is unacceptable!” the union declared.

To demonstrate its seriousness, the TUC directed all its state councils, affiliates, and structures across the country to remain vigilant and ready for mobilisation, hinting at a possible nationwide strike.

The congress also extended a call for solidarity to civil society organisations, student unions, professional bodies, market associations, faith-based groups, and all patriotic Nigerians, urging them to stand together against the policy.

The statement concluded with a message to the government and political leadership: “Enough is enough. Nigerians deserve economic justice, not endless punishment.”

