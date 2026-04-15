Nigeria’s ambition to position its innovation ecosystem on the global stage is gathering pace, as the Nigerian Institution of Marine Engineers and Naval Architects (NIMENA) unveils plans to connect homegrown startups with international investors in Singapore.

The initiative, tagged “NIMENA Innovation Night”, is scheduled for 24 April 2026 and is expected to bring together global venture capitalists, technology investors, policymakers and high-growth startups in a strategic effort to expand Nigeria’s presence in maritime and energy innovation.

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by its National General Secretary, Engr. Dr Azubuike John Chuku, NIMENA said the event would take place at The Great Room, Centennial Tower, Singapore.

It described the gathering as part of a broader push to link Nigerian innovators with global markets, capital flows and advanced technology ecosystems.

According to the institution, the event will serve as a high-level platform to showcase Nigerian startups operating across marine, offshore and energy sectors.

It is also expected to facilitate direct engagement with investors, foster international partnerships and reinforce Nigeria’s role within the rapidly evolving global blue economy.

NIMENA’s National Chairman, Engr. Dr Eferebo I. Sylvanus described the initiative as a pivotal step in repositioning Nigeria’s maritime and energy sectors towards innovation-led growth.

“This event represents a defining moment for Nigeria’s maritime and energy sectors. We are creating a global bridge that connects Nigerian innovation to international capital, technology and opportunity. It is about repositioning Nigeria from a resource-dependent economy to an innovation-driven maritime nation,” Sylvanus said.

He added that the programme forms part of a wider global acceleration strategy aimed at integrating Nigerian startups into international investment pipelines, encouraging technology transfer and unlocking opportunities within leading innovation ecosystems.

The initiative aligns with the federal government’s broader blue economy agenda, which focuses on sustainable growth, enhanced local content development, job creation and industrial expansion within maritime-linked industries.

Industry stakeholders say the move reflects a growing recognition of the untapped potential in Nigeria’s marine and offshore sectors, particularly as global investors increasingly seek opportunities in emerging markets with scalable, innovation-driven solutions.

NIMENA noted that the Singapore showcase is expected to attract foreign direct investment into Nigerian startups while promoting indigenous technological solutions and supporting youth-led innovation. The event is also positioned to strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global maritime value chain.

Invitations have been extended to a wide range of stakeholders, including government agencies, professional bodies, diplomatic missions and international partners.

Organisers expect the engagement to catalyse long-term collaborations that will accelerate growth across Nigeria’s maritime and energy innovation landscape.

This initiative is viewed as part of a broader shift in Nigeria’s economic strategy, moving from reliance on raw resource exports towards building globally competitive, technology-driven industries capable of attracting capital and creating high-value jobs.

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