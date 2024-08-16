In its efforts to address the rising cost of food in the state, the Sokoto State government has initiated plans to procure 300 truckloads of rice to be sold at subsidized rates to residents.

Speaking to journalists after the State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Local Government, Ibrahim Dadi Adare, emphasized the government’s deep concern over the current hardships faced by the people of Sokoto and the country at large.

Following the executive council’s approval, the state government has decided to purchase 300 truckloads of rice, which will be sold to residents at a discount of approximately 55% off the market price.

“The state government, under the leadership of Dr. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, as part of its commitment to easing the burden on residents, has decided to procure 300 truckloads of rice.

“The rice will be distributed to each of the 244 wards in the state, with each ward receiving one truckload, and it will be available at a discounted rate.

“The government will subsidize the cost by about 55%, so if a bag of rice is priced at 86,000 naira in the market, we will offer it at between 40,000 and 45,000 naira.

“This initiative is open to everyone in the state, regardless of tribe or political affiliation. Whether you’re from PDP, APC, Labour, or even APGA, you are eligible to purchase the rice, which will be distributed at the ward level.”

He also noted that the government has allocated over fourteen billion naira for the rice procurement and assured that a committee will be established to oversee the process and ensure its objectives are met.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).