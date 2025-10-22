In a major step towards empowering rural communities and revitalising agriculture, Cross River State governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has launched the distribution of 108 subsidised mini-tractors to farmer cooperatives across the state.

The event, held in Calabar, marked the beginning of a people-centered agricultural mechanisation programme designed to lift smallholder farmers from subsistence to commercial production while strengthening community-based food systems.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Governor Otu described the initiative as a practical expression of his People-First Agricultural Transformation Agenda, which aims to deploy 324 mini-tractors within three years to farmer groups across the 18 local government areas.

“This is not just about giving out tractors; it is about empowering communities. We are building a system where our farmers can access the tools they need to cultivate more land, produce more food and earn better incomes. When our farmers prosper, our communities grow stronger,” the governor said.

Otu explained that the decision to invest in mini-tractors was informed by consultations with local farmers and findings that land preparation remains the biggest barrier to productivity.

“To address this, we acquired tractors that are fuel-efficient and suitable for our terrain. They will help reduce labour costs, make farming less tedious and improve yields,” he said.

He emphasised that the tractors will be distributed through cooperatives to ensure collective ownership and sustainable use. Each cooperative will operate as a service centre, providing affordable mechanisation services to farmers within their communities.

Otu further highlighted complementary agricultural programmes under his administration, including the cassava seed multiplication project, and partnerships with local industries like Champion Breweries to strengthen value chains and create market opportunities for farmers.

In addition, he revealed that plans are underway to develop new cocoa and coffee estates through public-private partnerships and implement a seven-year roadmap for cocoa, coffee and oil palm development to boost exports and rural livelihoods.

The governor commended Bespoke Manufacturing Limited, producers of the mini-tractors, for partnering with the state and demonstrating that “made-in-Nigeria innovations can deliver world-class results.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Crops and Irrigation Development, Mr. Johnson Ebokpo, said the initiative is a turning point for rural development and agricultural modernisation.

He noted that each tractor comes with five farm implements — a plough, ridger, harrow, seed planter and trailer — enabling complete mechanised operations from planting to harvest.

To ensure accountability, all tractors are fitted with tracking devices, registered with the Cross River Internal Revenue Service, and insured by Leadway Assurance. Beneficiary cooperatives also underwent a two-day training programme on tractor operation and maintenance.

Representing Bespoke Limited., Mr. Femi Odeleye praised Governor Otu’s inclusive vision, saying the partnership is helping to plant the seeds of a new agricultural revolution in the state.

He announced that the company is considering establishing a tractor assembly plant in Calabar, a project that could create over 2,000 jobs and serve both southern Nigeria and neighbouring Central African markets.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

