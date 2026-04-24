Stakeholders from the nation’s maritime industry, regulatory institutions, academia, indigenou s shipowners, and private sector operators have urged the Federal Government to position seafaring as a major non-oil foreign exchange earner.

This, they advised, could be achieved by developing a structured and internationally certified pool of seafarers capable of competing in global labour markets.

The stakeholders gave the advice in a communiqué issued at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on the 2026 Maritime Outlook for Nigeria. Maritime breakfast meeting

In the communiqué, co-signed by the Chair and Secretary, LCCI Maritime Sector, Funmi Folorunso and Foluke Akinfolarin, the stakeholders further resolved that Cabotage laws should be effectively enforced to ensure structured cadet sea-time development.

While stressing the need to establish a sustainable cadet-to-officer pipeline, the stakeholders noted that such academy has become imperative to enable the sector to align with global certification standards while ensuring continuous production of competent maritime professionals.

They also called for investment in maritime infrastructure, including digital navigation systems, automation technologies, cybersecurity frameworks, and simulation laboratories, to enable the industry to compete effectively on the global space.

As a way of facilitating global placement of certified seafarers, the meeting resolved that Nigeria should pursue structured international partnerships and bilateral labour agreements.

They stressed the need for maritime governance reforms to integrate port efficiency, Cabotage enforcement, ship ownership expansion, and labour market positioning into a unified national maritime development framework.

Describing the nation’s maritime sector as standing at a critical inflection point, shaped by global geopolitical shifts, evolving trade patterns, and increasing competition in maritime labour markets, the stakeholders however believed the nation’s ability to respond effectively will depend on policy consistency, institutional coordination, human capital development, and the strategic alignment of its maritime economy with global standards.

The Chamber, however, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting continued dialogue, policy engagement, and private sector collaboration aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s maritime resilience and long-term competitiveness.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

