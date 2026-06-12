The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Olayemi Cardoso, has reaffirmed the apex bank’s commitment to preserving public confidence, safeguarding financial and monetary stability, and fulfilling its mandate with integrity, professionalism and accountability.

Speaking in London while receiving the Central Bank of the Year Award, Cardoso noted that recent years had presented significant challenges for central banks worldwide, with Nigeria facing its own share of economic pressures and policy tests.

He highlighted several difficult but necessary measures undertaken by the CBN, including efforts to address elevated inflation, implement major reforms in the foreign exchange market, and invest in critical digital and financial infrastructure to support the country’s long-term economic development.

According to a statement by the CBN, Cardoso also pointed to key milestones achieved during the period, including Nigeria’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list and the successful completion of the banking sector recapitalisation exercise. He noted that these accomplishments reflected the collaborative efforts of multiple institutions and stakeholders.

The statement noted that the bank’s reform agenda has been guided by a clear objective: restoring confidence, strengthening institutional resilience and policy credibility, and laying a solid foundation for sustainable economic growth.

In London, the governor formally received the Central Bank of the Year Award at the Central Banking Awards ceremony. He dedicated the honour to the board, management and staff of the bank for their steadfast commitment to institutional reform and economic stability.

In his acceptance speech, Cardoso expressed appreciation to Central Banking Publications and the award judges for the recognition. He also congratulated fellow institutions and individuals honoured during the event.

The statement said the CBN governor stressed that the award was not a personal achievement but a testament to the collective efforts of the entire Central Bank of Nigeria, particularly the professionals whose dedication, integrity and expertise—often exercised away from public attention—have strengthened the bank and reinforced confidence in Nigeria’s economy.

“I accept this award on behalf of the board, management and staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria,” Cardoso said. “Above all, it belongs to the many dedicated professionals who serve our institution with integrity, expertise and an unwavering commitment to the public good.”

While acknowledging that significant work remains ahead, Cardoso expressed optimism about the progress made so far and the renewed confidence emerging across the economy.

He attributed these gains to the support of the Federal Government, market participants, development partners and, most importantly, the resilience and confidence of the Nigerian people.

“We receive this recognition with humility,” he said. “We see it not as a destination, but as encouragement to continue the important work ahead.”

Cardoso reaffirmed the CBN’s commitment to preserving public confidence, safeguarding financial and monetary stability, and fulfilling its mandate with integrity, professionalism and accountability.

“The award represents significant international recognition for the Central Bank of Nigeria at a time when monetary and financial sector reforms remain central to the country’s economic recovery and long-term growth agenda,” the statement explained.

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