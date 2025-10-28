Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) says it has expanded its operations to Biseni community, known for notorious activities of pipeline vandals, in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The pipeline surveillance company operating in the Eastern Corridor of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) made this disclosure during its monthly stakeholders meeting for October 2025, held in Yenagoa.

According to the General Manager, Community Relations and Stakeholder Engagement of PINL, Dr Akpos Mezeh, plans are also on to include other communities from Sagbama Local Government Area.

Speaking further, Mezeh called on community stakeholders to scale up real-time information around critical oil and gas assets for optimum protection.

He said, “We wish to restate that PINL has taken on the responsibility of providing security for all oil and gas assets in proximity to the TNP, “Pro Bono, even though they are not under its current mandate.

“To this extent, we urge stakeholders to scale up vigilance and real-time community intelligence around these assets in the interest of national security.

“Acting on recommendations from our last meeting, PINL has granted the inclusion of Biseni and other deserving communities in its surveillance engagements.

“Furthermore, recommendations have been submitted to the appropriate authorities for inclusion of more communities that host critical oil and gas assets in the eastern corridor.”

Giving a rundown of its successes for the month under review, the PINL official stated that there was no case of pipeline vandalism in the state and on the entire TNP, attributing the feat to the collaboration between the company, security agents, and community stakeholders.

He emphasized that there has been sustained oil and gas production in the eastern corridor, increased host community development trust funding, and peace in the communities.

Mezeh informed the stakeholders that the company’s empowerment of 2000 women and girls from the host communities under the PINL Women Entrepreneurs & Empowerment Initiative has completed data capturing for host communities in Abia, Imo, Rivers, and Bayelsa states.

He explained that the program focuses on small business development, financial literacy, and skills training for women and girls, adding, “Verification of data is ongoing, and beneficiaries will be contacted shortly”.

On scholarship and youth development, he said it is currently being processed for payment, with beneficiaries expected to receive disbursements by November, while new entries from underrepresented communities have also been added.

President of Ijaw National Congress (INC), Professor Benjamin Okaba, in his speech, thanked PINL for recognising the roles of the host communities and the traditional institutions in its operations.

The INC leader appreciated the company for its corporate social responsibility packages for the communities and for the regular stakeholders’ engagement towards finding solutions to pipeline vandalism in the area.

“I thank PINL for bringing us here and we urge all of us to support them because as INC and IYC, we have agreed amongst ourselves that we won’t go on violent struggles anymore, we’ll go on civil engagements, ” he said.

On his part, the President of the Ijaw Youths Council, IYC, Jonathan Lokpobiri, commended PINL for nipping in the bud most of the problems that have bedeviled communities in the region.

He praised the collaboration between the company and security agencies in addressing issues of environmental devastation.

“I am happy to acknowledge that PINL has been able to help our communities nip the issues of environmental devastation in the bud through, collaboration and the effort they are putting in by working with security agencies.”

The IYC leader lauded stakeholders who have been supportive of the company’s activities in ensuring a vandalism-free region.

Also speaking, Chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Area, Mr Bulodisiye Ndiwari, acknowledged that in the last two months, the area has not recorded any case of oil theft or pipeline vandalism.

He also appreciated the company for building the capacity of the region through its skills and empowerment programme for youths and women.

“We want to appreciate you for this women empowerment and for the scholarship scheme that will take off very soon. You are building the capacity of Bayelsans, Niger Delta, and Ijaw nation,” Odiwari said.

Meanwhile, the Project Monitoring Office (PMO) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in a goodwill message, assured the company that it is in support of their stakeholders’ collaboration in combating pipeline vandalism.

