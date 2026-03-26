Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has signed a Petroleum Exploration Licence (PEL) No. 5 agreement with SeaSeisGeophysical Limited (SeaSeis), to undertake the acquisition and processing of new 3D seismic and gravity data.

The deal covers SeaSeis’s partnership with the NUPRC and TSG.

A statement issued by the Commission’s Head of Corporate Communications and Media, Eniola Akinkuotu, the three-year agreement, signed at the NUPRC’s headquarters in Abuja, also empowers the partnership to issue data-use licences, with revenues to be shared between the company and the Commission.

According to the statement, the major seismic data acquisition project, PEL No.5, covers an area of 11,700 square kilometres offshore the Eastern Niger Delta in water depths of 400-2800 meters as the licence is expected to unlock stronger prospectivity, enhance subsurface understanding and support more efficient development of Nigeria’s hydrocarbon resources in line with Section 71(1-10) of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

Speaking at the event, the Commission Chief Executive (CCE), Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, said the issuance of the PEL5 licence shows the Commission’s sustained commitment to data-driven exploration, transparency, and long-term value creation for Nigeria and the oil and gas sector.

The CCE, while emphasising that exploration is fundamentally driven by confidence in data and processes, stated that the PEL No. 5 initiative highlights the importance of credible partnerships in achieving national production and reserve growth targets.

She said, “The PIA recognises that we assign licenses on non-exclusive acreages to contractors who are willing to carry out exploration activity, and as the chief superintendent of the industry, we also ensure that we maintain our production targets, including reserves and the only way we can achieve that successfully is if we have partners who are willing to explore.”

Eyesan added that the execution of the PEL No. 5 licence is an indication of a growing appetite for exploration activities within the sector.

The managing director of SeaSeis, Mr Goke Adeniyi, in his remarks, said the PEL5 is the company’s largest project in Africa, saying it revealed the scale of opportunity within Nigeria’s upstream sector.

Adeniyi said, “We are pleased to be here, not just as SEASEIS but in partnership with TGS.”

He further noted that the PEL 5 area has been carefully selected – covering approximately 11,700 sq km in the Outer Fold & Thrust Belt of the eastern Niger Delta, Nigeria’s most prolific but geologically complex region.

“Using TGS GeoStreamer dual-sensor tech with long offsets, wide tow and triple-source-broadband acquisition technology. We are confident that the resultant High fidelity 3D seismic data will provide operators with the data quality needed to evaluate prospects with greater confidence.”

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

