The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has scaled up operational activities to tackle the challenge of marine waste along the Lagos coastline, in commemoration of this year’s World Cleanup Day.

To this end, it has intensified efforts to rid water bodies in the state of waste debris through the deployment of marine waste operatives to mitigate the environmental and health hazards posed by marine litter along the coastline.

According to the Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, Lagos, with a thriving coastal ecosystem, faces significant challenge of indiscriminate dumping of waste into its rivers, canals and lagoons, leading to the growing accumulation of marine litter threatening the state’s rich biodiversity and human health.

He said: “We are deeply concerned about the rising level of waste that finds its way into our waterways. Marine pollution is not only a local issue, but also a global challenge, especially for cities along the coast like Lagos. LAWMA is committed to ensuring that we rid our water bodies of the litter that endangers both human and marine life.”

Gbadegesin stated that LAWMA has spearheaded an initiative aimed at combating marine waste with the agency’s marine waste department playing a pivotal role in clearing waste from Lagos waterways using specialised boats and equipment. He said the effort is further supported by community sensitisation programmes to educate residents on proper waste disposal and recycling, particularly in coastal areas.

“Our Marine Waste Unit has recorded tremendous success, removing tonnes of waste from our waterways. But this challenge requires collective responsibility. We urge residents, especially those living in coastal and riverine communities, to be more responsible in waste management. Every piece of litter that ends up in the water poses a serious threat to our environment,” he added.

The LAWMA boss said that as part of activities for this year’s World Clean-up Day, with the theme, ‘Arctic Cities and Marine Litter,’ the authority organised clean-up campaigns across waterfronts in the state, urging the populace to show a sense of responsibility in the quest to preserve aquatic and human lives in the metropolis.

He said further that the authority would embark on motorised advocacy in the coming days in Lekki and Ajah axis to sensitise residents on the dangers inherent in dumping waste indiscriminately, especially in water bodies.

“World Cleanup Day is an opportunity for everyone to take direct action. Our waterways are a vital part of Lagos’ identity and it is our collective duty to protect them. I urge all residents to join us in cleaning up the city, not just because its world cleanup day but we should make it a habit. It is not just about today; it is about instilling long-term habits that prevent waste from reaching our water bodies,” Gbadegesin said.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

