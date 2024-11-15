As part of its move to increase internal revenue generation, the Jigawa Internal Revenue Services (JIRS) has sensitised all chief accountants and financial officers in the state’s ministries and parastatals on a newly developed digital payment platform known as the Jigawa Integrated Tax Administration System (JIGTAS).

Speaking to journalists shortly after the opening ceremony of the sensitisation workshop, the Executive Chairman of Jigawa Internal Revenue Services, Dr Nasir Sabo Idris, stated that the new system aims to reduce revenue leakages and streamline the payment and collection of taxes in the state.

Dr. Idris explained that the purpose of the workshop is to build the capacity of participants on the new platform and to introduce them to additional payment options available through the state’s Single Treasury Account (TSA).

“The purpose of this gathering is to bring all accountants and financial officers from the state’s ministries, departments, and agencies together to learn how to use the newly developed digital payment platform, the Jigawa Integrated Tax Administration System (JIGTAS),” Dr Idris said. “This platform offers a new technological window for generating invoices and paying taxes, particularly for revenue-generating agencies.”

He added, “The workshop will also guide participants on how to use the new system to remit all their collections to the TSA more quickly and efficiently.”

Addressing the issue of multiple taxes, Dr. Idris explained that, under the Integrated Tax Administration System (JIGTAS), all taxes have been harmonised to ensure that taxpayers only pay the required amount, in line with tax regulations.

Dr. Idris also urged participants to embrace the new digital system, emphasising the current administration’s commitment to infrastructure development in the state.

He further expressed appreciation for the support of the current administration, led by Malam Umar Namadi, toward the board’s initiatives.

