A call has gone to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), to ensure that effective collaboration and professional networking are properly amplified for high-level delivery systems to meet up with international best practices.

The call was made by the Principal Attorney of Malachy Ugwummadu’s Chamber, Malachy Ugwummadu Ugwummadu, while featuring as one of the keynote speakers at the 2024 retreat of the Directorate of Legal Services of the NDDC, in Lagos.

Ugwummadu, in his presentation, titled: Promoting Efficiency and Excellence in Legal Service Delivery, said effective collaboration and professional networking would engender some healthy competition and introduce peer review interactions towards greater efficiencies in legal service delivery.

He also highlighted the important roles of the commission in driving the growth and development of the Niger Delta areas and its people.

“The fundamental idea of the reclamation efforts is borne out of the massive resources available in that region, but reinforced by the knowledge of this fact by the people of the region vis-à-vis what they have lost and had been deprived of.

“In many respects therefore, a properly structured interventionist body such as NDDC, with an efficient legal services Directorate to drive the process and actualise the objectives, could turn the tide of their parlous circumstances and change their fortunes.”

He also underscored the need for the commission to adopt technology in its interventionist services to achieve efficiency, adding that the importance of procurement of cutting-edge and state-of-the-art infrastructure and technology to fast-track outputs and improve productivity in the commission is very essential.

“If you remain analogue, when indeed you ought to be at the same pace with the evolution, the tech evolution that has come, and come to think of it, it is paramount more, even in these oil companies and their operations, just so that you must be properly equipped and resourced in that regard to be able to engage,” he said.

The Director of the commission’s Directorate of Legal Services, Stephen Ighomuaye, said the theme of the retreat: “Promoting Legal Service Efficiency and Excellence in the Public Sector”, was particularly fitting as it reflected the directorate’s avowed commitment to continue to raise the bar of excellence in all aspects of its service delivery.

“The role of the Directorate of Legal Services remains pivotal and centrally important in the operations of the NDDC and will continue to be so in the years to come.

“Therefore, we cannot afford to drop our guard of excellence, hard work, and effective service delivery to the commission and the region. We must continuously strive to be the best not just as a directorate but also as individuals.

“We must embrace the ideals of continuous personal development and teamwork while making giant strides. The Commission and the region require nothing less from us,” he declared.

In her address titled: Driving Legal Service Efficiency and Excellence through Technology and Innovation, Adebomi Adekeye of Jackson Etti & Edu, said without the adoption of technology, NDDC risked inefficiencies, delayed project execution, and diminished trust among stakeholders.

“Conversely, a tech-savvy legal team positions the NDDC as a forward-thinking organisation capable of tackling contemporary challenges with agility. As the Niger Delta seeks sustainable development, technology is a catalyst for transformation.

“By embedding technology into their core operations, legal officers can ensure compliance, uphold governance standards, and drive impactful socio-economic outcomes across the region,” she stated.

According to Adekeye, studies show that up to 22 per cent of a lawyer’s tasks can be automated, allowing professionals to focus on strategic activities.

by Nurudeen Alimi