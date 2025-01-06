THE Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has issued a stern warning to institutions mishandling citizens’ data, vowing to enforce strict penalties in 2025. This move was part of a broader strategy to enhance data protection across critical sectors, including banking, healthcare, education, insurance, telecommunications, and government agencies.

Dr Vincent Olatunji, National Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the NDPC, emphasized the importance of safeguarding data integrity during a statement released by the Commission’s Media Department. He assured Nigerians that the commission was committed to holding data controllers and processors accountable, stating that tolerance for breaches would be minimal moving forward.

The NDPC aims to strengthen enforcement mechanisms under the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA). Dr Olatunji stressed that, although the Commission had previously refrained from imposing fines, violators should now expect significant penalties for non-compliance with data protection regulations.

“The Commission will not hesitate to enforce the maximum penalties on institutions that compromise data security. It is imperative that organizations handling sensitive personal information prioritise data protection,” Dr. Olatunji said.

This renewed focus on enforcement seeks to ensure the protection of Nigerians’ data rights, addressing the growing concerns over data misuse and breaches in both the public and private sectors.

Dr Olatunji noted that the NDPC has intensified its engagements with stakeholders to foster awareness and compliance. These efforts include signing Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with key organizations such as: National Insurance Commission (NAICOM); National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC); Data Privacy Office of Canada; Dubai International Financial Centre Authority (DIFC).

These partnerships aim to establish best practices, enhance cross-border cooperation, and ensure adherence to global data protection standards.

The NDPC’s warning targets sectors that handle vast amounts of sensitive data, including: Institutions are urged to adopt robust security measures to safeguard customer information amid increasing cyber threats; Hospitals and healthcare providers must ensure the confidentiality of patient records and comply with stringent data protection protocols; Telecom companies, managing extensive personal and communication data, are expected to strengthen data security frameworks; Schools and universities must protect student data from breaches and misuse.

Government agencies are also under the NDPC’s radar, as public sector compliance is critical to setting an example for private entities.

The NDPC’s warning underscores the urgency for organizations to align with the NDPA’s provisions. Data controllers and processors are advised to conduct regular audits, implement advanced security measures, and train personnel on data protection practices to avoid penalties.

As the Commission intensifies its enforcement efforts, Dr. Olatunji reiterated the NDPC’s commitment to protecting citizens’ data rights. “Our focus is to ensure that Nigerians can trust the institutions that handle their data,” he concluded.

This renewed drive for accountability is expected to transform Nigeria’s data protection landscape, promoting transparency and fostering trust in both public and private institutions.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

