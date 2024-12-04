The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has simplified the process for bank customers to lodge complaints about unresolved ATM withdrawal issues, unexpected charges, and unauthorized transactions.

Here are the simple steps to lodge complaints about withdrawal issues at ATMs to CBN

Start with Your Bank

Visit your bank and lodge a formal complaint. Be sure to request a tracking number as proof of your submission.

If the issue remains unresolved after two weeks, escalate it to the CBN’s Consumer Protection Department. You can reach out via email at [email protected] or [email protected], or call 07002255226. Include your complaint details and the tracking number provided by your bank.

Meanwhile, Tribune online reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has called on bank customers to report any difficulties encountered while withdrawing cash from bank branches or ATMs, effective December 1, 2024.

CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, emphasized the importance of this process during the 2024 annual bankers’ dinner hosted by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in Lagos.

“Effective December 1, 2024, customers are encouraged to report any difficulties withdrawing cash from bank branches or ATMs directly to the CBN through designated phone numbers and email addresses for their respective states,” Cardoso stated.

This new directive ensures customers can seek timely resolutions and hold banks accountable for service failures.

