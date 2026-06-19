The Open Government Partnership (OGP) in Jigawa State has called on the state government to urgently distribute the multi-billion naira agricultural equipment procured for farmers across the state to ensure their effective utilisation during the current farming season.

The partnership also urged the government to expedite the distribution of motorcycles purchased for agricultural extension workers, warning that prolonged delay could undermine the objectives of the investments and expose the assets to deterioration.

In a statement issued in Dutse and signed by the Co-Chair of the Open Government Partnership (OGP), Jigawa State Non-State Actors (NSA) Representative, Comrade Isah Mustapha, the group noted that immediate deployment of the equipment would support the government’s drive towards agricultural mechanisation and improved food production.

According to the statement, timely distribution of the machinery would enable farmers to take full advantage of the rainy season, improve productivity and reduce the burden associated with manual farming practices.

“We urge the government to act swiftly in the interest of farmers, food security and sustainable agricultural development. The huge investment made with public funds should be translated into direct benefits for the people,” Mustapha stated.

The OGP commended Governor Umar Namadi for prioritising the agricultural sector through increased funding, institutional reforms and strategic interventions aimed at strengthening food security and economic growth.

The group observed that the state’s allocation to agriculture had risen significantly from less than five per cent to between 10 and 12 per cent of the annual budget, a development it described as a demonstration of government’s commitment to the sector.

It further applauded the establishment of additional institutions dedicated to agriculture and livestock development, saying the move reflected the administration’s recognition of agriculture as the backbone of Jigawa’s economy.

The statement also highlighted government’s investment in the procurement of modern agricultural machinery and equipment as well as the establishment of mechanisation centres across the state’s 30 constituencies.

According to the OGP, residents enthusiastically welcomed the approval of the procurement initiative, considering that more than 90 per cent of the state’s population depends directly or indirectly on agriculture for their livelihood.

However, the partnership expressed concern that despite the enormous public investment and expectations generated by the initiative, the equipment has yet to reach the intended beneficiaries.

It warned that continued storage and exposure of the machinery to harsh weather conditions could lead to deterioration and reduce the value of the investment.

The group acknowledged that administrative and procedural issues may have contributed to the delay but insisted that urgent measures were required to safeguard the equipment and ensure farmers benefit from the intervention.

The statement further noted that farmers are currently facing rising production costs and increasing prices of agricultural inputs, stressing that access to mechanised equipment would help reduce operational expenses, improve efficiency and increase food production.

The OGP also commended the recruitment of over 900 agricultural extension personnel under the J-AGRO programme, describing the initiative as one of the most significant investments in agricultural extension services in the state’s history.

It noted that extension workers play a critical role in promoting modern farming techniques, increasing yields and providing support to farmers.

The partnership, however, lamented that motorcycles procured for the extension personnel have remained undistributed for nearly one year, a situation it said has limited the effectiveness of the programme.

It warned that the motorcycles could suffer damage from prolonged storage, resulting in avoidable repair costs and wastage of public resources.

The OGP therefore called on the state government to immediately distribute both the agricultural machinery and motorcycles to their intended beneficiaries to maximise the impact of the investments and accelerate agricultural transformation in the state.

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