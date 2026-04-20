THE Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) banking recapitalisation deadline, which closed on March 31, has revealed two sharply contrasting realities about Africa’s largest economy: vast pools of domestic wealth and deeply entrenched inequality.

By the end of the exercise, Nigerian banks had raised an impressive ₦4.65 trillion in fresh capital, underscoring the strength of local liquidity despite years of economic strain, high inflation and widespread poverty.

Under the new framework, international commercial banks were required to meet a minimum capital base of ₦500 billion, while national banks needed ₦200 billion. Regional and non-interest banks were assigned lower thresholds. In all, 33 banks met the new requirements, according to official figures.

Data from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed that domestic investors supplied 72.55 per cent of the total funds raised, amounting to more than ₦3.37 trillion. Foreign investors accounted for the remaining 27.45 per cent.

The domestic contribution alone represents about 1.7 per cent of Nigeria’s estimated ₦200 trillion gross domestic product in 2024, highlighting the scale of private wealth mobilised through market channels rather than direct state intervention.

“This scale of commitment demonstrates the substantial private wealth that exists within Nigeria despite widespread poverty,” the SEC said in its assessment.

The outcome differs significantly from the 2005 banking consolidation exercise under former CBN Governor Charles Soludo, when many lenders depended heavily on foreign inflows and regulatory pressure to meet targets. This time, Nigerian investors drove the process.

Throughout 2025, domestic investors accounted for nearly 80 per cent of transaction value on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), reflecting one of the highest levels of local market dominance in recent years. Pension funds, asset managers, insurers and wealthy individuals were among the key subscribers to rights issues, public offers and private placements.

Retail participation also increased through digital platforms such as NGX Invest, suggesting broader public interest in capital market opportunities.

The Presidency has used the development to reinforce its argument that Nigeria’s challenge is less about the absence of wealth and more about unequal distribution.

Special Adviser to the President on Economic Affairs, Dr. Tope Fasua, recently said Nigeria should shift attention from poverty narratives to structural reforms that address inequality.

“Nigeria is not a poor country, but we have inequality challenges. We must focus on bridging that gap,” Fasua said.

Yet economists say the recapitalisation has also exposed serious imbalances. Much of the ₦3.37 trillion domestic funding is believed to have come from a narrow segment of society — institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals and large corporate players.

Capital market participation remains limited, with estimates suggesting that fewer than five per cent of adult Nigerians own shares in listed companies.

Meanwhile, the informal sector, which employs most Nigerians and contributes a major share of GDP, remains largely disconnected from formal finance. Many small businesses still depend on personal savings or informal lending while bearing the cost of electricity, security, water and healthcare.

Recent World Bank estimates indicate that about 63 per cent of Nigerians were living in poverty in 2025, underscoring the contradiction between visible wealth and mass hardship.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso said stronger bank capital buffers would improve resilience and expand lending capacity, helping Nigeria pursue its ambition of building a $1 trillion economy.

Analysts, however, argue that recapitalised banks alone cannot transform living standards unless capital flows into productive sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, infrastructure and small businesses.

The exercise has shown that Nigeria does not lack money. The larger question now is whether that wealth can be spread more broadly across society.

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