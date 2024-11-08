Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed has stressed that Nigeria, like any other Nation of the World, is grappling with its major challenges in the areas of insecurity and unemployment.

He was speaking while presenting a paper entitled, “Vocational Training and National Development; the Bauchi State Perspective” to the Course 33 participants of the National Defense College, Abuja who were in Bauchi State on study tour.

The Governor presented the Paper with special reference to Technical and Vocational Training as well as National Development which he said remains the panacea to reducing Youths restiveness and unemployment among others.

The Governor therefore advocated a multidimensional approach in leadership responsibility as a key in responding to the numerous challenges militating against development in critical sectors of the country.

Bala Mohammed also said that there is a strong colouration between hunger, idleness and lack of job opportunities and that his Administration is working hard to address the issues.

According to him, “In the about Eighteen Vocational Training Centres across the State, Government has ensured that Three in each of the Three Senatorial Districts are operating up to standard so as to empower Youths to become self-employed and reliant.”

He further said that his Administration has invested a lot in reinvigorating THE education Sector and that even Road projects he ensured that local contents are accommodated to enable hosts Communities have job opportunities for sustainable growth and development.

According to him, “To address the Multi-faceted challenges facing Nigeria, Institutions such as health, education, agriculture and other Critical Sectors of the economy must be strengthened to complement the efforts of both conventional and non-conventional security operatives to address the challenges.”

Bala Mohammed appreciated the National Defense College for embarking on the study tour which he noted would no doubt add value to the security drives of Nigeria.

“My Administration is working with investors to establish a Cement Company in Alkaleri Local Government Area where Thousands of Youths will be engaged,” the Governor added.

He also explained that his administration’s dedication to advancing key sectors such as entrepreneurship, education, healthcare, agriculture, and security among others has produced positive results in restoring the lost glory of the state.

While acknowledging setbacks in the education sector due to a longstanding employment freeze, the Governor noted that recent strides, including the renovation of over 500 classrooms in addition to the construction of new ones, and the establishment of 18 Vocational Centers across the State to equip youths with valuable skills have changed the narrative for the better.

On security, Bala Mohammed described his administration’s efforts to work within a robust security framework to address the challenges of an expanding population, which has grown from Seven to over 10million due to an influx of displaced persons.

He informed the participants that plans are also underway to train 10,000 young people on ICT through partnerships with the Federal Government and private sectors.

He highlighted the construction of at least one General Hospital in each of the Twenty local government areas, establishment of Bauchi Oil and Gas Academy to prepare youths for careers in the energy sector, training of about 2000 Youths in modern agriculture as some of the scorecards of his administration.

The team leader, Brigadier General Muhammad Sani Usman while appreciating Governor Bala Mohammed for his insightful presentation, charged the participants to take advantage of the knowledge given.

Mohammed Sani Usman appreciated the Governor and his Team for availing themselves to present the Paper and shaded more light on some issues which he believed would assist their study tour in the State and support the current research on the security challenges facing the country.

He on behalf of the Course Participants pledged to make the best use of the opportunity to add value to the body of knowledge and Security strategies for improved security situation in Nigeria.

One of the Participants, Col Abbas Umar who gave the vote of thanks on behalf of the Participants, described their stay in Bauchi state for the study tour as successful and appreciated Bala Mohammed for the support.

