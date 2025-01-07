GOING by the high cost of building materials, especially cement, government has been urged to encourage more manufacturers of cement to spring up in the economy.

This, according to the President, National Association of Blockmoulders of Nigeria, Adesegun Banjoko , should come from the government with deliberate incentives to serve the nation’s ever increasing population presently in excess of 200 million and its neighbouring countries.

He said the new wages regime fired an era of an attendant, unprecedented rising prices of commodities and key raw material in blockmoulding – cement.

High cost of cement, he said should not be left out with its negative implications for the construction industries with cement currently selling at N10,000 per bag.

He explained that the present three main manufacturers cannot meet the demands of both private and public constructions.

Apart from proliferations in the cement manufacturing sector, Banjoko suggested that a short-term importation of quality cement should be allowed to enable the law of demand and supply determine favourable prices as well as sales, terms and conditions in the market.

He said: “If government finds it expedient to build good roads with cement instead of bitumen, then the same government should encourage more manufacturers of cement to spring up in the economy with deliberate incentives to serve our ever-increasing population, presently in excess of 200 million and its neighbouring countries.

“The present three main manufacturers cannot meet the demands of both private and public constructions, (ex-smuggling) not to talk of road constructions.”

Recently, he said the Standard Organisation of Nigeria(SON) came out with the newly approved specifications for mould standards applicable for blockmakers in Nigeria sequel to various stakeholders meeting held on the subject.

He enjoined all blockmoulders nationwide to approach the SON’s library for their copies for compliance, adding that the Standard Enforcement Officers would apply the new approval as yardstick during their oversight functions.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

