The South-South Zone of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) is set to inaugurate its new Executive Council on November 17, 2025, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In a press statement issued by FTAN Vice President for the South-South, Mrs. Faith Esohe Essien, the inauguration will signal the beginning of active initiatives by the Federation in the region, following the recent assumption of office of the Federation’s new national Executive Council, headed by Dr. Aliyu Badaki, as President.

“This ceremony marks the official launch of a focused regional effort to transform our sector, positioning tourism as a strategic solution to some of the region’s long-standing economic challenges,” noted Essien.

The theme for the inauguration is “Green Horizons: Unlocking the South-South’s Natural Wealth for Inclusive and Sustainable Prosperity.” Essien emphasized that this theme is not merely ceremonial; it represents a policy commitment to use tourism as a means to drive economic diversification, promote responsible coastal conservation, and elevate our cultural assets as sustainable alternatives to resource dependency.

The event will take place at Ogeyi’s Place, GRA, Port Harcourt, and is expected to attract members of the federation, stakeholders, government officials, and travelers from the South-South region (Edo, Delta, Cross River, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa states) as well as other parts of the country. The National President of FTAN, Dr. Badaki, will lead the national officers of FTAN and other attendees at the inauguration ceremony.

