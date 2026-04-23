The Global Health Charity and Training Foundation (GHCTF), in collaboration with the Private Health Sector Alliance of Nigeria (PHSAN), has launched the Inclusive Health Insurance Enrolment Programme (I-HELP), to strengthen primary healthcare systems across Lagos, Imo, Oyo, Delta, and Bayelsa states.

The launch of the initiative took place at the Nigeria Continental Hotel, Lagos.

This initiative is aimed at expanding access to affordable healthcare for vulnerable Nigerians by enrolling indigent individuals into approved State health insurance schemes.

The I-HELP programme represents a critical step toward achieving Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria by reducing out-of-pocket healthcare expenses and improving access to essential medical services for underserved populations.

Speaking at the event, the president of GHCTF, Dr Adebayo Akintobi, stated that the foundation was established to bridge the gap in healthcare access, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa and Nigeria.

He noted that the organisation was founded by a team of medical professionals, global health advocates, and humanitarian leaders who have witnessed the impact of limited healthcare access, preventable diseases, and inadequate medical personnel.

Akintobi explained that GHCTF focuses on providing long-term, sustainable healthcare solutions by empowering local healthcare professionals and strengthening medical systems, rather than offering temporary relief.

Also speaking at the event, the Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Olutomi Coker, highlighted the purpose of the I-HELP programme as a means of simplifying access to health insurance for Nigerians, particularly the vulnerable, through support from GHCTF in collaboration with PHSAN.

She noted that the initiative is designed to encourage philanthropic contributions and donor support to improve healthcare accessibility, especially for pregnant women, low-income earners, and rural communities who often face financial barriers to quality healthcare.

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