Multinational companies have expressed readiness to partner with Oluyole local government on community development as well as the growth of the local economy

The management team of Sudit Oil led by Human Resources Manager, Mr Kayode Odusote and Mr Abiodun Akindele of Madandola Groups made their intentions known during a courtesy call on Engr. Akeem Olatunji in his office at Idi-Ayunre.

They submitted that the partnership is in line with their Corporate Social Responsibility to the host communities.

Also, the partnership, according to them would assist in growing the local economy through collaborative arrangements.

Addressing the newsmen shortly after the visit, Olatunji stated that the Seyi Makinde-led government has surpassed all previous administrations in terms of sectoral accomplishments in less than six years adding that Oluyole LG, in alignment with the vision of the governor has embarked on policies and programs targeted at grassroots development, economic expansion, and improved security.

While stressing the need for a sustainable partnership with corporate organizations operating in Oluyole LG to achieve this goal, Olatunji noted that no government across the world has been able to adequately meet the needs of the people without the support of the private sector players through their commitment to CRS among others.

Olatunji further appealed to other businesses operating in Oluyole LG to take an active role in supporting the socio-economic development of the Council where they operate.

Olatunji also emphasized that the companies’ commitments were a direct result of the summit’s collaborative environment, which promotes a engagement between government, business, and grassroots communities.

He expressed hope that other organizations would follow suit in recognizing the mutual benefits that could be born out of contributing to the social and economic well-being of their host communities.

“The role of multinationals in local development cannot be overstated. We are not just looking to engage in transactional relationships, but to build a future where communities are uplifted through shared resources and expertise.

“Governor Seyi Makinde has no doubt been able to raise the bar of governance in the whole of Nigeria through his sector by sector achievements in less than six years, which is unprecedented in the history of Oyo state, and as you’re all aware, Oluyole local government is fully aligned with the governor’s laudable vision that is producing such remarkable results.

“My meetings with the top managements of Sudit oil led by their Human Resources Manager, Mr. Kayode Odusote and Mr Abiodun Akindele led management of the Bode Akindele Foundation, the charity arm of Madandola Groups were very productive as we received their assurances to deepen relationship with us in the area of CRS.

“The meetings were in furtherance of our last Economic and Security Summit, and it I can tell you it is quite appealing and impressive to see such multinationals swift response to our call, this clearly shows leadership and pragmatism and as a government of the people at the grassroots, we’re well prepared and ready to work with them for the actualization of our shared vision towards grassroots development,” Olatunji stated.

The Council boss disclosed that representatives from both firms at the separate meetings, expressed their commitment to investing in Oluyole LG through CSR strategies that focus on key areas such as education, healthcare, youth employment, social amenities, and infrastructure development.

Present at the meeting were the vice chairman of Oluyole local government, Hon. Niyi Akorede, LG HLGA; Alhaja Qudirat Noibi, and other top officials of the Local Government.

