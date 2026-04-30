The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to job creation and economic growth with the commissioning of a new garment manufacturing facility in Abuja, describing it as a catalyst for industrialisation and value chain development in Nigeria’s textile sector.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Jumoke Oduwole, gave the assurance while inaugurating the state-of-the-art factory established by Mo’Afrique, a Nigerian fashion house marking its 10th anniversary.

The facility will produce garments under Modish, a newly launched umbrella brand by the company targeting the mass-market segment. As part of the rollout, the firm also introduced Modish Formals, a line focused on professional wear and uniforms.

Speaking at the event, Oduwole commended Mo’Afrique for investing in local production capacity, describing the milestone as both a celebration of resilience and a strategic step toward industrial growth.

“This is what generates jobs, employment, and the GDP,” the minister said, urging the company to expand its footprint beyond Nigeria by leveraging opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

She noted that the government remains committed to supporting entrepreneurs to overcome business climate challenges and improve productivity, adding that initiatives like the garment factory align with the administration’s broader economic agenda.

“We expect you to have your garments across Africa and the rest of the world. This is what this administration stands for, supporting entrepreneurs for productivity,” she said.

Oduwole also highlighted the company’s growth trajectory, noting that the business, which started in a bedroom a decade ago, has evolved into a full-scale manufacturing operation.

Founder and Creative Director of Mo’Afrique, Omobolanle Olawole, said the expansion into large-scale production was driven by increasing demand from corporate clients and a significant gap in Nigeria’s mass garment market.

“This expansion is a direct response to market demand. Our clients now require structured, high-quality garments that reflect their brand identity and can be delivered at scale. Modish is our answer to that need,” she said.

According to her, the new factory is designed as a high-capacity production hub that will support bulk manufacturing while maintaining quality standards.

The minister described the Modish initiative as part of a broader solution to strengthen Nigeria’s textile and clothing value chain, noting that the facility represents innovation, sustainability, and local content development.

She added that the project would contribute to employment generation, boost domestic production, and position Nigeria as a competitive player in the global garment manufacturing industry.

The commissioning comes amid renewed efforts by the Federal Government to promote industrialisation, reduce import dependence, and unlock the economic potential of the non-oil sector through value-added manufacturing.

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