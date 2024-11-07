The Federal Government has disclosed that over 2,600 healthcare facilities are in advanced stages of revitalisation, and an additional 2,000 facilities are earmarked for similar upgrades, aimed at making primary healthcare centers fully functional across the country.

It added that direct facility disbursements totaling 45 billion Naira have been sent to states, to reach people directly.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammed Ali Pate, disclosed this on Wednesday in his keynote address at the 2024 Nigeria Health Sector-wide Joint Annual Review in Abuja.

The review themed, “It’s For All Of Us, Accelerating Our Health Sector Reform Together”

While speaking further, the Minister also said the federal government has mobilized more than 3 billion dollars in complementary funding, including 2.1 billion dollars confirmed, which supplements its efforts.

“With the help of our partners, we mobilized more than 3 billion dollars in complementary funding, including 2.1 billion dollars confirmed, which supplements the efforts of the federal government.”

“For the first time, we have fulfilled two major commitments: conducting this Joint Annual Review and presenting the State of Health Report for Nigeria. These reports symbolize our dedication to transparency, accountability, and progress.”

He further added that in alignment with Mr. President’s commitment to strengthening the health workforce, they have set a target to retrain 120,000 frontline health workers.

“More than 40,000 workers have received training, and we are well on our way to meeting and exceeding this target.”

“Through the SWAp Coordinating Office, under the capable leadership of Dr. Muntaqa, all states have now developed and hosted their Annual Operational Plans (AOPs), identifying gaps and setting the stage for future collaborations with our partners focused on population health outcomes.”

“Our commitment to improving population health outcomes has shown tangible results. Data from the Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) reveals a 16.7% reduction in under-five mortality between 2018 and 2023.”

“We have also recorded a 40% reduction in diarrheal diseases, a 24% reduction in tuberculosis, and a 12% reduction in HIV prevalence. These achievements underscore the impact of our collective efforts.”

“Despite the challenges that persist, Nigeria is moving in the right direction. Seventeen states have shown marked improvement in modern contraceptive usage, with six states doubling their efforts.

“I am pleased to acknowledge that Imo State, represented here by His Excellency the Governor, is among the highest-performing states in contraceptive use and state health insurance coverage.”

“Following the Executive Order signed by Mr. President, at least 40 businesses have submitted business cases for investment in local manufacturing.”

“Through our memorandum of understanding with Afreximbank, we have secured one billion dollars to boost healthcare financing. In parallel, we are making steady progress in health security.”

Pate also said survey findings show that about half of Nigerians have endorsed the trajectory of the health system under Mr. President’s leadership, with over half expressing confidence in the government’s capacity to manage health emergencies—an increase of 17% compared to 2023.

He, however, said there remain areas where the government must do better, stressing, “While we have made strides in healthcare affordability and insurance coverage, more work is required to make quality healthcare accessible and affordable for all Nigerians.”

“The DG of the National Health Insurance Authority is working tirelessly to enhance quality of care and user experience, and we recognize there is more to be done. Routine immunization rates and the coverage of zero-dose children also need our urgent attention.

“The slight increase in immunization coverage between DHS cycles indicates we have to double our efforts.”

“Malnutrition and stunting rates remain high, which calls for renewed action and investment. These statistics represent real lives—families, communities, and children who rely on us to make these improvements

“In response to these findings, especially regarding high maternal mortality, we have identified 174 high-burden local governments across Nigeria responsible for 50% of maternal deaths.

“To address this, we have launched the Maternal and Newborn Mortality Reduction Investment Initiative. This initiative reflects our commitment to ending maternal mortality, and with our current momentum, I believe it is achievable.

“The State of Health Report, while highlighting progress, also underscores challenges, particularly in data reliability and execution.

“We are committed to refining data sources and ensuring we have a single source of truth with high-quality information to guide our investments, both federally and at the state level.”

