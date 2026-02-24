The Federal Government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to addressing the ecological and environmental challenges confronting oil-producing communities, saying that their immense contributions to the country’s economy are deeply valued and will never be taken lightly.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, gave the assurance when he received a powerful delegation of royal fathers from Okpe Kingdom, led by the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Orhue 1, Maj. Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (Rtd) in Abuja.

He acknowledged that decades of oil exploration in the oil-producing communities have led to issues such as environmental degradation, coastal and gully erosion, flooding, and other ecological challenges.

Akume maintained that the Government is fully aware of these consequences and has instituted measures to address them.

Head, Information and Public Relations, Dewan Nengak Goshit, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said SGF assured the delegation that the Office, through the Ecological Project Office (EPO), would work in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Environment, to develop a deliberate and strategic response to address the ecological concerns raised by the royal father.

He commended His Royal Majesty for his meritorious service to the nation in the Nigerian Army while also recognising the long-standing and significant role the oil and gas sector has played in driving Nigeria’s economic growth.

He particularly commended host communities for their efforts in safeguarding critical national assets, including oil wells and pipelines.

“The Government recognises the immense contributions of your great kingdom, the Okpe kingdom, to the economic development of this country. We want to thank you for protecting these oil wells and pipelines. These are great assets that contribute to our country’s economy. We thank you and your leadership for protecting these assets”.

SGF underscored the commitment of the Tinubu-led administration to addressing some of these ecological problems facing the oil-producing communities by establishing the Federal University of Environment and Technology (FUET) in Ogoniland, aimed at producing skilled manpower to address ecological and technical issues arising from oil exploitation.

He also emphasised that oil companies operating in host communities have statutory obligations to fulfil their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitments to the host communities.

Speaking earlier, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Orhue 1, Maj. Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (Rtd) said the visit was to seek the Federal Government’s intervention in addressing the ecological challenges facing his communities through shoreline protection, land reclamation, and road improvement works in Ugbokodo, an oil-producing community in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

He stressed that despite the strategic role the community plays in hosting some important International Oil Companies (IOCs) and safeguarding the nation’s pipelines, decades of oil exploration and gas flaring have resulted in severe environmental degradation, leaving his people grappling with pollution, shoreline erosion, land loss, and recurrent flooding caused by rivers overflowing their banks, amongst others.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

