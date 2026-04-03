FCMB Capital Markets Limited has emerged as the top sponsor on the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited Fixed Income Primary Markets Sponsors’ League Table for 2025, after raising a total of N1.53 trillion in corporate debt capital.

The firm, a subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc, led overall sponsor contributions across both bond listings and commercial paper quotations, reinforcing its dominance in Nigeria’s debt capital market.

Data released by the exchange showed that FCMB Capital Markets accounted for 11.66 per cent of total bond listings during the year, securing the top position in that segment. It also led the commercial paper market with a 7.68 per cent share of total quotations, outperforming all other registration members.

The report highlighted broad participation across the market, with 58 registration members involved in listings and 77 in commercial paper quotations. However, only 47 institutions actively sponsored fixed-income securities transactions during the period, excluding Federal Government issuances.

Commenting on the performance, Executive Director, Coverage and Investment Banking at FCMB Group, Femi Badeji, attributed the milestone to strong investor confidence and growing demand for market-based funding.

“Our ranking reflects the confidence issuers place in our ability to structure and execute capital market transactions. Mobilising more than N1 trillion in a single year demonstrates the depth of demand for capital market funding and the role we play in connecting issuers with long-term investors,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of FCMB Capital Markets, Ikechukwu Omeruah, noted that the firm remains committed to supporting corporates with efficient funding solutions.

“Achieving this position reflects the work of our team and the trust of our clients. We remain focused on helping businesses access both long-term and short-term financing while contributing to the development of Nigeria’s fixed-income market,” he said.

Over the past five years, the firm has played key roles in debt and equity transactions spanning oil and gas, power, real estate, financial services, consumer goods and telecommunications sectors. Its performance has also earned industry recognition, including the Corporate Bond House of the Year award at the 2025 Investment Banking Awards organised by the Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria.

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