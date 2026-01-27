Honourable Mayowa Akinfolarin is a former deputy speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly and ex member of the House of Representatives, in this interview by HAKEEM GBADAMOSI, he speaks on his renewed contest for the Ondo south senatorial seat, following the appointment of Senator Jimoh Ibrahim as an Ambassador, need for equity, rotation of the seat, highlighting his legislative experience and past achievements. Excerpts:

AS the contest for the Ondo South senatorial seat gathers momentum, what are the factors that should dictate the direction and why are you interested?

This is a question that requires deep reflection and honesty. First, I am not merely showing interest in the seat. I was one of those who previously contested the Ondo South senatorial seat alongside Senator Jimoh Ibrahim. We contested together, but due to the prevailing political circumstances at that time, he emerged. However, when an opportunity like this presents itself again, wisdom dictates that one should not see it as reclaiming something forcefully taken but rather as seeking the restoration of equity and fairness. That is why I am contesting—because I firmly believe that it is now the turn of my local government, Odigbo. The facts clearly support this position. If you examine the historical distribution of the senatorial seat, you will see that Ilaje/Ese-Odo produced a senator who served for eight years. Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency has also produced senators who served for a combined period of about 12 years. Odigbo, on the other hand, only had representation during the era of Chief Adefarati, which lasted just four years. More recently, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, who just left the Senate, is from the same federal constituency. Currently, the House of Representatives seat is held by someone from Oke-Igbo. When you look at this pattern, it becomes very clear that in the spirit of fairness, equity, and political balance, the senatorial seat should now come to Odigbo. Beyond the Senate, if you consider the broader distribution of political and federal appointments within Ondo South, the imbalance becomes even more glaring. Ilaje/Ese-Odo presently has the Governor, NDDC position, and Federal Character appointments. In Okitipupa, you have the South-West Development Commission, which by budgetary strength is even more influential than two senatorial seats combined. They also have the sitting senator, an ambassadorial appointment, and a position at the National Population Commission. In Irele, there is a House of Representatives member and at least one other federal-level appointment. Ese-Odo has a House of Representatives member, the Postal Agency chairman, and an ambassadorial appointment. In Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency, Oke-Igbo has the House of Representatives seat, while Ile-Oluji has a Senior Special Assistant to the President. When you consider all these, Odigbo is left with nothing. It almost appears as though Odigbo is not even part of the Ondo South senatorial district. This is deeply unjust. Yet, when it comes to electoral strength and democratic participation, Odigbo stands out. We have one of the strongest political structures in the district. Historically, we have always been at the forefront during elections, delivering results consistently. That is why I find it difficult to understand why some people insist on contesting against Odigbo at this point. Naturally, the seat should come to us. Odigbo has a strong democratic culture, and we are better positioned to ensure that no local government is shortchanged. Finally, I must address the argument that Okitipupa should “complete” Senator Jimoh Ibrahim’s tenure. I find that argument untenable and difficult to justify. Senator Jimoh Ibrahim is alive, healthy, and fully active. There is no constitutional or moral basis for anyone to complete his tenure. What is at stake here is a fresh mandate, and suggesting otherwise is simply a way of denying other local governments, particularly Odigbo, their rightful opportunity.

So, what do you want to do differently in the Senate if elected?

In the history of that federal constituency and that senatorial district, nobody has surpassed my achievements. In terms of employment, I have helped over 280 people gain federal employment. In terms of bills, I have six bills, five signed by the President, one at the verge of signing before the tenure of Buhari ended. So, it’s not as if I’m going there to learn. I already know what to do. I am practical, experienced, exposed, connected, and I have the stamina to perform.

What meaningful achievement can be recorded in less than two years that remains in the tenure?

As far as I’m concerned, there is no tenure to be completed. Anybody given the opportunity gets it on merit. The most important thing is that whoever goes there should complement or improve what is already being done. It is a familiar terrain for me; I know what should be done even before swearing-in. I know what it takes to be a senator. I know all the buttons to be pressed.

What efforts are you making to extend your endorsement by your local government stakeholders to other areas in the senatorial district?

Charity begins at home. That is my base. They know my integrity and capacity. That is why they adopted me. It is not a new thing. Instead of anybody coming out to support or oppose, the best approach is for all to allow democracy to thrive through free and fair primaries. Let popular candidates emerge.

Given the dynamics within the party, is there any concern that concessions might come into play?

Anything can happen, that is why I’m making these appeals. Let us forget about what has happened in the past, but we should now live in a new way of doing things. Nobody should impose anyone. They should allow all of us to go for primaries. If you lose primary; you go home and won’t hold anybody responsible for your failure. So, they should not kill democracy. APC is a party that knows what to do, it’s well entrenched and has knowledgeable people that will give the right instructions and directive. APC is one big family and that should transfer to the mode of choosing our representative.

In essence, you are not afraid of facing the primary election?

None of them can match me. That is the truth, I’m not boasting. They should allow us to go for the primary. I appeal to the President to allow free and fair primaries. Let the best candidate emerge.

How would you rate the chances of your party in the next general election?

In the history of the country, there is no elected leader that has demonstrated the capacity to see that things are done in the way President Tinubu did. He is courageous and audacious, not minding what will happen. The problem a leader will have is not taking appropriate decisions just because you are afraid. Decisions must be made either correctly or wrongly. Leadership requires taking decisions, even when people complain. The worst offence a leader can commit is refusing to take decisions. That is an offence against God. This man is out there putting his life on the ground to be able to do certain things other leaders have been running away from. All these reforms are not something anybody can just come up with and do. You must be determined, you must have that courage. The president is doing his best without fear of favor and normally when you have new reforms like this, no matter how clever you are, people are bound to complain. We are seeing some of his good deeds. When we started, people were complaining about petroleum, but now the thing is gradually coming down. Prices of foodstuffs are gradually coming down. When a leader fails to make the right decision, it is an offence. When you develop that capacity to make decisions, people will complain, but your ability to navigate through what people will say is what makes you a good leader.

Don’t you think that could cost him re-election in 2027?

No, Nigerians are beginning to see what he is doing; that he is not doing them to punish or hurt anybody. He is doing it for the benefit of Nigerians and the survival of this country. If you have a leader that knows what he is doing, although it might inflict little pain or agony, but the end result is good, definitely you will cooperate with such a leader. Nigerians are getting abreast to knowing that all what this man is doing is for the benefit of the country. Reforms come with pain, but they are for the good of the people.

Governors are now moving to APC, are you not afraid of a one-party system in this state?

Well, the issue of a one-party system is that nobody is forcing them. That is what I want all of us to know. All these governors joining APC are doing so because of the good work Bola Tinubu is doing. Everybody wants to be part of the goodies. Everybody wants to be part of the good work, so they are satisfied with what he is doing. They are not under coercion. Nobody is coercing them. Nobody is forcing them. From their own side, maybe they sat down, observed, looked around, and said, “This man is transforming this country. So, of what benefit will it be to my state if I remain in the opposition?” So, the best approach is for them to come and join the ruling party, a man they believe in, a man who has shown enough reason why Nigerians should trust him. They are coming because they believe the man is doing well. So, if we have a one-party state, what is bad in it as long as there is development?

People are predicting an implosion in APC after Tinubu’s exit from power, following all these defections from some political leaders?

People are just operating in the realm of speculation. Let us wait till that time. But what is important now is that people want to be partakers of this good government. Everybody wants to be associated with it. I know APC has an internal self-control mechanism. At the appropriate time, they will know what to do.

