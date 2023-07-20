THE booking volume among Nigerian travellers has dropped massively by 35 percent as at June 2023 to 254,083 when compared to the same period in 2022.

According to the report presented by the immediate past president of Aviation Round Table (ART)’ Elder Gbenga Olowo at a meeting organised by the body with the theme: ‘Aviation Reset: Agenda for the New Dispensation,’ in Lagos last week, apart from January this year, Year-On-Year (YOY) has continued to decline.

The statistics showed that in January 2022, the booking volume in Nigeria stood at 261,970, while it reached 373,237 in January 2023 which indicated 42 percent climb.

Related Posts National green economy summit holds October in Minna Kaduna: PDP witness contradicts self at Tribunal Olowo advocates reduction of Nigerian airlines to two strong carriers

Also, for February 2023, the YOY booking volume indicated that there was a two per cent decline with 298,276 figures when compared to the same period in 2022. In February 2022 YOY which stood at 303,669.

For March 2023, the booking volume was 358,923, showing 12 percent decline when compared to 409,636 in the same period in 2022, while also for April 2023, the booking volume was 273,497 which was 337,447 in 2022. The April 2023 figure indicated 19 per cent decline when compared to the 2022 figure.

For May 2023, booking volume in Nigeria was 311,083, while it was 366,997 in 2022. This equally showed 15 percent decline when compared to the same period in 2022.

For June 2023, the figure was 254,083, compared to 388,037, which indicated a massive 35 percent decline in the YOY review.

Besides, the total booking volume in 2023 as at June was 1,869,099, while it stood at 2,067,756 in the 2022 review.

Regretting how Nigerian airlines remained small and highly fragmented in fleet size despite the population of the country and the high passenger volume, Olowo cited how Air Peace had 30 aircraft, Arik Air; 17, Max Air; 13, while Dana Air and Overland Airways had seven aircraft each in their fleet.

According to the report, Ibom Air currently has seven aircraft, ValueJet; six, Azman and Rano Air; five aircraft each, United Nigeria Airlines; four and Green Africa Airways has three aircraft in its fleet.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

