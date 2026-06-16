The surge in Treasury bill investments stems from extraordinarily attractive interest rates. In an environment of monetary tightening and elevated inflation, Nigerian government securities offer double-digit, sometimes approaching triple-digit real yields in certain periods when adjusted for currency movements. For yield-hungry international investors, particularly in a global landscape of fluctuating rates, Nigeria’s instruments represent a compelling short-term opportunity with relatively low operational entanglement.

However, this “Treasury Bill Trap” carries significant downsides. The government encourages celebration of these inflows as evidence of restored confidence, yet the conditions enabling such high yields—persistent fiscal deficits, inflationary pressures, and structural weaknesses—should prompt concern rather than applause. As financial analysts at Nairametrics have emphasized, the footnotes in these capital importation reports reveal more than the headlines suggest. They point to a warning: an economy overly dependent on hot money is living on borrowed time.

A nation that struggles to attract FDI faces fundamental limitations in achieving sustainable growth. FDI brings not only capital but also technology transfer, managerial expertise, job creation, and integration into global value chains. Portfolio investments, by contrast, primarily bolster foreign exchange reserves temporarily and support debt servicing, but they do little to address chronic unemployment, diversify away from oil dependence, or build industrial capacity. Nigeria’s reliance on such flows to prop up reserves highlights vulnerabilities that could exacerbate economic instability if global conditions tighten.

FDI drought

The imbalance between portfolio flows and FDI is not new, but it has intensified under recent conditions. FDI inflows plummeted by 80 percent in January 2026, falling from $150 million in December 2025 to a mere $30 million. Over the past three years, Nigeria’s cumulative FDI of under $2 billion lags significantly behind regional and global peers. Countries like Egypt, Ethiopia, and Vietnam frequently attract several times that amount in a single quarter through greenfield manufacturing plants, infrastructure developments, and export-oriented projects.

Professor Uche Uwaleke, a respected economist, has articulated the core issue clearly: sustainable economic development cannot rest on speculative capital. Instead, policymakers must prioritise long-term FDI in productive sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, technology, infrastructure, mining, and renewable energy. Such investments generate stable employment, enhance skills, strengthen supply chains, and create reliable foreign exchange sources beyond volatile commodity exports.

FDI embodies a deeper commitment—ownership stakes, operational involvement, and long-term planning. It funds tangible assets like factories that hire local workers, upgrade infrastructure, and foster innovation. Portfolio flows, meanwhile, represent more fluid financial bets driven by interest rate differentials and currency expectations. For an economy grappling with youth unemployment rates exceeding 40 percent in some estimates, massive infrastructure gaps, and the urgent need for diversification, this distinction is not academic—it is existential.

Government rebuttal: First stage of confidence

Defenders of the current inflows argue that portfolio capital often serves as a precursor to broader recovery. Tanimu Yakubu, Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, provided a detailed response in a June 12, 2026, commentary titled: “Hot Money, or the First Stage of Recovering Confidence?” Drawing on economic history, Yakubu noted examples from India in the 1990s, Indonesia following the Asian Financial Crisis, and Egypt after its 2016 liberalisation efforts. In each case, portfolio investments arrived first, helping stabilise macro conditions before FDI followed.

Yakubu highlighted key Tinubu administration reforms—exchange rate unification, removal of fuel subsidies, and monetary policy tightening—as critical steps that restored some investor confidence after years of distortions under previous frameworks. “The return of capital did not occur spontaneously,” he observed. He cautioned against outright dismissal of portfolio flows, pointing to the 2015-2016 period when their sudden reversal worsened foreign exchange shortages, fueled inflation, and slowed growth.

Policy analyst Tunde Omolegbe offered a practitioner’s perspective, acknowledging potential downsides of heavy FPI reliance while noting short-term benefits. Increased liquidity from these flows has helped revive the primary market, enabling local companies to raise equity and debt capital for expansion and working capital needs. While not ideal long-term, such inflows provide breathing room during transition periods.

The Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) Policy Leader Suleyman Abdu Ndanusa offered a balanced view. While portfolio capital signals improving macroeconomic sentiment, he stressed that financial market confidence differs from real economy confidence. Purchasing a Treasury bill differs fundamentally from building a factory. Recent inflows represent an encouraging first step, but success depends on translating them into tangible growth in exports, employment, and real sector output.

Why the Preference for Lending Over Investing?

Adetilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory, points to persistent structural failures. Despite impressive equity market performance—with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) up around 60 percent year-to-date in 2026—foreign portfolio investors largely avoided stocks, directing billions more into money markets and bonds. This reflects Nigeria’s historical challenges with policy consistency and long-term economic management.

Adebajo cited successful past interventions, such as Procter & Gamble’s $300 million manufacturing investment and the cement industry’s backward integration policy, which began in 1975 and eventually created significant export capacity and industrial champions. Replicating such models across other sectors requires synchronised monetary, fiscal, trade, investment, and industrial policies. He advocated revisiting elements of the Third National Development Plan (1975-1980) for lessons in coherent, long-term planning.

Core deterrents to FDI remain: insecurity in parts of the country, chronic infrastructure deficits (power, roads, ports), policy reversals, foreign exchange volatility, and elevated business operating costs. Treasury bills offer high returns with minimal on-ground involvement and easy exits. True investment demands trust in the enabling environment—a trust that is still rebuilding.

Heavy dependence on hot money introduces volatility risks. A $5 billion outflow followed the 2025 Liberation Day Tariff announcement, demonstrating how quickly sentiment can shift. Global rate hikes, domestic political developments, or renewed naira pressures could trigger larger reversals, depleting reserves and reigniting currency instability.

High interest payments also represent a direct transfer from Nigerian taxpayers to foreign lenders, diverting resources from critical areas like healthcare, education, and infrastructure. This dynamic can crowd out private sector credit, undermine non-oil export competitiveness, and perpetuate fiscal challenges.

Path to productive investment

Nigeria’s economic team faces a complex task: leveraging short-term portfolio stabilization while implementing deeper reforms. Sustained policy consistency, improved security, massive infrastructure push, regulatory clarity, and sector-specific incentives are essential to bridge the gap between financial inflows and productive investment.

Experts broadly agree on the desired outcome. The true test lies in whether today’s financial capital evolves into tomorrow’s factories, technology transfers, export platforms, and job opportunities. For ordinary Nigerians, the implications are direct: factories create employment; long-term investments foster stability and shared prosperity. Hot money may support reserves and generate positive headlines, but it rarely delivers inclusive growth or builds a resilient middle class.

As the data-driven debate unfolds, one conclusion emerges clearly: the $47.6 billion in capital importation presents a valuable opportunity. However, realising its potential requires treating the FDI shortfall not as a minor footnote but as a national priority demanding urgent, coordinated, and sustained action across government, private sector, and international partners. Only then can Nigeria move beyond the hot money illusion toward genuine economic transformation.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

