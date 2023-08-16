The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced the orientation for the implementation of Community-Based Business Training Scheme (CBBTS) for unemployed persons in Imo State.

Declaring the event open at Amakohia community in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State at the weekend, the Director-General of the NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, reiterated the mandate of NDE to ensure that numerous members of the unemployed are gainfully engaged through empowerment on skills acquisition.

Fikpo, represented at the flag-off of the orientation ceremony by the Imo State coordinator of NDE, Chisara Egwim-Chima, said that the training, which will last for three months, will focus on three schemes to wit, wig making/gele tying, decoration/confectionaries as well as cosmetology/perfumery.

Related Posts Police nab 2 for defiling minor in Imo Imo guber: Uzodinma dumps deputy, unveils female candidate as running mate Villagers flee as gunmen set monarch’s residence, vehicle on fire in Imo

According to him, NDE has chosen fast-moving businesses in the community, which have no off season for the prospective artisans to learn the skills and be gainfully employed.

The DG reminded the participants that the scope of the training being anchored by the Department of Special Public Works (SPW) NDE Abuja, under Mrs Rosline Olaomi, is meant for those between the ages of 18 and 35.

He said, “Anybody below 18 years is not supposed to be part of the training because NDE wants to catch people who have flair for the trades and will be ready to establish their own businesses at the end of the training.”

The DG, who equally emphasised on the minimum qualification, said that the training is for those with minimum of junior Secondary School certificates, adding that the participants must reside in the communities for easy accessibility to the training venue with the transport fare provided by the NDE within the three months duration of the training.

Fikpo assured the commitment of NDE to take adequate care of the trainers, while he advised the trainees to ensure they take their training serious to be able to learn all the necessary skills that would help them become self employed at the end of their training.

The DG assured them that NDE, at the end of the three months training, will also give them a token that would assist them start up their own trades, adding these measures by NDE would go a long way in reducing the burden of unemployment in the country.

He said, “If at the end of the training, you don’t want to establish any trade, that person may not get the NDE soft loan for employment.”

He expressed deep appreciation for the commitment of the community leaders, especially Igolo Judy Paul, who facilitated the location of the training programme in the community.

In her welcome speech, the Imo State NDE Coordinator, Eqwim-Chima, whose speech was presented by the HOD, Small Scale Enterprises Department, NDE, Imo State, Mrs Theresa Nwachukwu, congratulated the participants for being chosen to for the training.

She charged both the trainees and trainers to ensure mutual cooperation to ensure success of the training, while advising the trainers to always see the trainees as their children and use the best methodology to inculcate into them the required skills that would enable them become self reliant in life.

Responding, a participant at the training, Cynthia Asika, commended the Director-General and management team of NDE and Igolo Judy Paul for the training opportunity.

She promised on behalf of other participants to keep to the rules and regulations guiding the training in order to acquire the right skills, while assuring that they will not let NDE down.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

