MTN Uganda, a unit of South African-based MTN Group, on Friday launched the first 5G network in the east African country.

MTN has Uganda's largest subscriber base at around 15 million. It chiefly competes with a local unit of Bharti Airtel.

5G offers faster data speeds and lower latency or response time.

Sylvia Mulinge, MTN Uganda's CEO said the company planned to roll out full 5G coverage in the capital Kampala by the end of 2024 and that over the next two years all its base sites in major cities would also be converted to 5G.

