Osun Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has assured people of the State that, hospitality would be given priority by his administration to boost the economy of the state further.

The state commissioner for Tourism, Mr Abiodun Ojo who dropped the hint after a facility tour of Prinaj Hotel, Resort, and Suites, Ere-Ijesa in Oriade local government area of the state, expressed satisfaction, with the classical and standard facilities on ground and expressed satisfaction that it could compete, favourably with the standard available anywhere in the world.

He however pledged the government commitment to provide an enabling environment for hospitality business to thrive across the state during the tour at the weekend.

“The Adeleke’s led administration is focused on providing an enabling environment that enhances tourism infrastructure and improves access to key cultural and historical sites.

“We recognise the need for facilities that attract both investors and visitors. Our priority is to revamp the existing infrastructure while ensuring that the roads and transportation systems align with our vision for a sustainable cultural and tourism industry.”

“This kind of facility is assisting government to carry out key functions of job creation. It is also helping us to stimulate the economy of this community and beyond. We will continue to encourage investors to bring this kind of facility to our communities, especially to rural areas in the state.

“Jobs are being created, the local economy is being stimulated and the people are the better for it. We will continue to provide an enabling environment to investors interested in partnering with us. I am impressed with this facility and the government will be ready to assist in ensuring its profitable use in whatever way possible.”

In his remark, the chairman and CEO of Prinaj group of companies, Prof. Wole Ajifolokun, appreciated the Adeleke-led administration in the state for prioritizing local content affirming that, “this Government has done very well in terms of local content, culture is the only thing that can establish us and that is why, the owner of this hotel dedicated some of the structures to our projectors.

Represented by a former Commissioner of Finances in the state, Dr. Wale Bolorunduro, the Chairman of the hostel added, “Governor Ademola Adeleke on his commitment to local content, hence the situation of PRINAJ hotel resort and suites in Ere -Ijesha.

Dr. Wale Bolorunduro thereafter pointed out the need for the government to support and patronise the facility saying, that the sacrifice made by the proprietor requires government support to boost the local content policy of the Adeleke’s administration.

He added, “The facility here is at par with the standard available anywhere in the world. It has put this community on the world map. And putting this kind of investment here must be supported by government to encourage others interested in supporting Osun economy with investment.”

Meanwhile, the 35-room hotel located at the serene Ere-Ijesa community, in Oriade local government area of the state, boasts of elevator, a swimming pool, a 1500-capacity hall, lawn tennis court among other recreational facilities.”

