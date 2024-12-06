Westwood Hotel’s Aqua Vista Waterfront, an exclusive restaurant, bar and lounge located in Ikoyi, Lagos, will be unveiled on Sunday, December 1.

Powered by MBO and managed by Inspiro Production, Aqua Vista Waterfront is poised to become one of Lagos’ premier destinations for unforgettable gourmet and connoisseur experience.

Borne out of a vision to close the gap and complement upscale dining and entertainment in the megacity, Aqua Vista Waterfront combines fine cuisine, premium beverages and relaxation spot – all set against the stunning backdrop of the Lagos’ waterways.

According to Ayoola Sadare of Inspiro Productions, Aqua Vista’s mission is to provide a place where guests can unwind and celebrate life’s special moments, while enjoying top-tier hospitality.

“From its well-crafted menu to its unique thematic experiences, Aqua Vista Waterfront promises to leave guests with lasting memories. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience signature dishes prepared by Aqua Vista Waterfront’s esteemed chefs. Also, there will be live music performances by top artistes and DJs,” he said.

Alongside the unveiling, however, Aqua Vista Waterfront will kick off its month-long Aqua Vista ‘Detty December’ Extravaganza – Lagos Jump Series of themed events and exclusive showcases from December 1 till January 1, 2025.

This carefully curated lineup of activities is designed to deliver unique and engaging entertainment every evening, including fashion showcase from indigenous designers, Planet Afrobeats, and Lagos International Jazz Festival.

“With the unveiling and the Detty December Extravaganza, we hope to meet the yearnings of Lagosians as we offer a 24/7 service schedule for breakfast, lunch, dinner, weekend brunch, buffet and more. We are not limiting our services on site, but also having outdoor catering and entertainment packages delivered.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

