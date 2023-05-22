Ghana's central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at 29.5%, Governor Ernest Addison said on Monday.

The cocoa, gold and oil-producing West African nation is grappling with its worst economic crisis in a generation.

The International Monetary Fund's executive board last week approved a $3 billion three-year support programme, allowing for an immediate disbursement of about $600 million and a potential path out of the crisis. (Reporting by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Alexander Winning)



