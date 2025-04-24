Entrepreneurship is often romanticised as an exciting leap into independence, but for most founders, the road is uneven. It’s full of setbacks, learning curves and more than a few sleepless nights. A great idea is only the beginning; success demands execution, adaptability and an ever-evolving understanding of customers and markets.

Dr Mmaki Jantjies, Telkom Group executive for innovation and transformation

In today’s economy, entrepreneurs who thrive are those who embrace digital tools – not just to stay competitive, but to lead. And that’s where TelkomLearn steps in, offering free and accessible digital education that empowers business owners to learn, readjust and grow.

Digital fluency is the new competitive edge

The business world is now built on digital infrastructure. Platforms that once belonged only to large corporations are now open to small businesses, enabling them to scale faster and reach broader markets.

One standout example is Thabiso Mongane, who left a corporate banking career to build a fintech platform that serves the unbanked and underserved. Initially focused on disrupting spaza shop distribution in townships, Mongane saw a bigger opportunity: helping small, cash-based businesses access financial services – particularly credit.

Through Telkom’s FutureMakers Township Innovation Incubator, Mongane transformed a raw idea into a robust solution. “I knew what the problem was,” he says, “but not how to solve it.” In the course of 18 months, the programme helped him build Zaka Finance – a neobank that creates financial identities for those previously excluded from the formal economy.

Zaka now serves small businesses, students, gig workers and informal traders, gathering data to build risk profiles for credit and other services. “Zaka Finance is bridging a trust gap in a trustless environment,” Mongane says.

“Thabiso’s business perfectly aligns with the FutureMakers programme,” says Dr Mmaki Jantjies, Telkom Group executive for innovation and transformation. “It brings previously excluded businesses into the formal economy, drives economic growth, and creates jobs – exactly what we aim to support.”

Closing the skills gap – at no cost

Technology is a powerful tool, but only when entrepreneurs know how to use it. Many business owners understand they need digital skills, but formal training is often too expensive or time-consuming.

TelkomLearn breaks down those barriers. Through global partnerships, it offers about 100 courses – many of them free – designed to help entrepreneurs build digital fluency and business confidence. Whether you are launching a side hustle or scaling a venture, the tools are at your fingertips.

Some of the most popular TelkomLearn courses include:



- Effective Business Websites – learn to create a site that draws traffic and drives sales.



- IT for Business Success – use tech to cut costs and boost productivity.



- Social Media Marketing – build your brand and reach your customers.



- Presenting Data – turn analytics into better business decisions.

Opportunity doesn’t knock twice

In the entrepreneurial world, you don’t just need grit – you need guidance. TelkomLearn offers both, and for many, it’s the bridge between surviving and thriving.

If you’re running a business, growing a hustle, or dreaming of starting one, now’s the time to invest in your future. The knowledge is free. The opportunity is real. The only thing left is to act.



