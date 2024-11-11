The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has urged farmers to stay vigilant for daily extreme weather warnings and take precautionary measures. The department reported that many areas are experiencing poor veld and livestock conditions, with dryland farmers awaiting sufficient rain before planting.

The South African Weather Service's Seasonal Climate Watch, issued on 31 October 2024, forecasts above-normal rainfall for most northeastern regions throughout the summer, although some interior areas may experience below-normal rainfall in mid- and late-summer.

"These predictions may change if the El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) predictions become more certain towards a La Niña state and as such, continued monitoring of future seasonal climate watches is advised. Minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be mostly above normal countrywide for the forecast period.

"Considering the seasonal forecast, farmers are advised to approach the season with vigilance and follow the weather and climate forecasts regularly to make informed decisions and wait for sufficient moisture before planting. Drought-tolerant cultivars should be prioritised in areas that have constantly been experiencing dry conditions," the department said in a statement.

Preparation for expected conditions

The department also advised farmers in regions that are in a reasonable condition to prepare in line with the expected conditions, in line with the seasonal forecast. However, the department warned against expanding planting land unnecessarily.

“Moreover, farmers should consider short-season cultivars. Farmers should also note that rainfall distribution continues to remain a challenge. Therefore, not all north-eastern areas of the country might receive the anticipated above-normal rainfall that is well distributed,” the department explained.

Farmers are also advised to put measures in place for pests and diseases associated with wet and hot conditions, as “above-normal rainfall and high temperatures are anticipated, especially in the northeastern parts of the country”.

Farmers using irrigation have been urged to comply with water restrictions in their areas, and continually conserve resources in accordance with the Conservation of Agricultural Resources Act (CARA), 1983 (Act No. 43 of 1983).

The department further urged farmers to keep livestock in balance with the carrying capacity of the veld and provide additional feed, including relevant licks.

“Livestock should be provided with enough water points on the farm, as well as shelter during bad weather conditions,” the department said.

Fire belt maintenance and prevention

The department further noted veld fires in several provinces, which resulted in damage to grazing land and infrastructure, and livestock fatalities.

“Winter rainfall areas are drying out, increasing favourable conditions for veld fires. Therefore, the creation and maintenance of fire belts should be prioritised as well as adherence to veld fire warnings.

“Episodes of heatwaves have occurred, as well as localised flooding and remain likely for the remainder of summer. Preventive measures should be in place and farmers are encouraged to implement strategies provided in the early-warning information issued.”

The department said it will continue to monitor the seasonal forecasts and provide updates when necessary.

"In addition, the department will partner with all relevant stakeholders to continue raising awareness in the sector and capacitate farmers on understanding, interpretation and utilisation of early-warning information for disaster risk mitigation and response."

