South African families will spend a minimum of 46.8% less on food amid rising prices of edibles, electricity and transport, according to the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Household Affordability Index for August 2022.



According to the index, a general worker paid a minimum wage of 4,081.44 South African rands for 22 days of work (23.19 rand per hour) will only have about 1,700 rands left after paying for transport and electricity (collectively cost 2,371.50 rands). Since a minimum nutritional basket for a family of four costs 3,212.97 rands, there is likely to be lower spending on food items.



“The high cost of food remains a major crisis for millions of South African families and continues to frustrate people’s need to live a full productive life, to be able to afford proper nutritious food, and be healthy and well and in control of their future,” the report said.



“Progress in addressing the job crisis is too slow and wages for those who do have a job, and for people who can access some form of a social grant, are still far too low," it said, adding they are being decimated by higher costs of transport, electricity, and food.



The index, which tracked food prices from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg, and Springbok, determined that the average household food basket is 4,775.59 rands, a 0.6% month-on-month increase in August.



