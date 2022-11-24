Trade Exchange between Egypt and the Nile Basin countries increased by 32.6% year-on-year (YoY) in 2021, according to a press release published by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) on November 22nd.

Total value of Egyptian exports to the Nile Basin countries amounted to $1.55 billion in 2021, growing by 29.5% from $1.197 billion in 2020.

Egypt’s exports to Sudan were valued at $827 million, while exports to Kenya and Ethiopia reached $382 million and $111 million.

Additionally, exports to Uganda stood at $102 million, and amounted to $52 million to Tanzania.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s total imports from the Nile Basin countries rose by 39.4% YoY to $783 million in 2021, versus $562 million.

The country’s imports from Sudan hit $386 million last year, while imports from Kenya were worth $255 million.

Imports from Congo were valued at $111 million in 2021, while Egypt’s imports from Uganda and Ethiopia stood at $16 million and $8 million, respectively.

