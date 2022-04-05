ArabFinance: Trade exchange between Egypt and Sudan reached $1.2 billion in 2021, rising by 63.5% from $711.4 million in 2020, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) announced in a press release.

The value of Egyptian exports to Sudan recorded $826.8 million last year, surging by 65.7% from $498.9 million in 2020.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s imports from Sudan increased by 58.5% to $336.7 million in 2021, as compared to $212.5 million in 2020.

In fiscal year (FY) 2019/2020, remittances from Egyptians working in Sudan stood at $17 million, declining by 47.5% from $32.4 million in FY 2018/2019.

On the other hand, remittances of Sudanese expatriates in Egypt soared by 126.9% to $878,000 in FY 2019/2020, compared to $387,000 in FY 2018/2019.