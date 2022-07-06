Egypt produces nearly 80% of its local demand for medicine, Egyptian Minister of Higher Education and acting Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar stated in a meeting with the executive director of one of the Italian pharmaceutical companies on July 5th.

The government is dealing with the localization of the pharmaceutical industry as a main priority, Abdel Ghaffar remarked, adding that Egypt has a great experience in this sector.

Moreover, the minister said that the country makes great efforts in the development of the pharmaceutical industry.

