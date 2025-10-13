FNB and RMB Private Bank customers using Huawei or Android devices now have access to contactless payments through Swoo Pay.

Customers with NFC-enabled Huawei devices running HMS AndroidOS without Google Services can link their FNB virtual or physical cards to Swoo Pay and make ‘tap to pay’ transactions at contactless ATMs and points of sale.

Expanding digital wallet access

The addition of Swoo Pay addresses previous limitations faced by Huawei users in accessing contactless payment functionality. FNB reports that as of August 2025, total retail spend via FNB-enabled digital wallets surpassed R200bn, with virtual cards accounting for 58% of that spend.

Digital wallet transactions have grown 42% year-on-year, reflecting the broader adoption of contactless payments.

Security and convenience

FNB virtual cards issued through the bank’s digital platform include tokenisation, dynamic CVV, and 3D Secure authentication, providing secure usage within digital wallets.

Once linked to Swoo Pay, customers can activate their virtual card through the banking app or call centre and tap to pay at any compatible point of sale.

Partnership and device inclusivity

Kirill Gorynya, CEO of Swoo, said the collaboration removes technological barriers for Huawei smartphone users, allowing them to maintain FNB card privileges while accessing the Swoo Tokenback loyalty programme.

The partnership ensures broader device compatibility for digital payments, supporting financial inclusion in South Africa.

Accessing Swoo Pay

FNB customers can download the Swoo digital wallet App from the Huawei AppGallery, add their virtual card, and follow activation prompts to start using contactless payments.

