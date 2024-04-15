Chad’s presidential race officially kicked off on Sunday, marking the beginning of a spirited contest featuring 10 contenders vying for the nation’s highest office.

Over three weeks, the campaign will unfold, culminating in the election of the president on May 6, with a possible second round slated for June 22.

“In 21 days, the candidates will present their projects to the Chadian populace. It’s crucial for militants and sympathisers to exhibit tolerance during this campaign and refrain from actions that may incite public disorder,” stated Ahmed Bartichet, the president of Chad’s National Election Management Agency (ANGE), during a televised address announcing the campaign’s kickoff.

Among the notable contenders are Chad’s transitional President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno and his Prime Minister Succes Masra. Supporters of both divs wasted no time, initiating the distribution of campaign flyers in the capital, N’Djamena, early Sunday.

Since 2021, Chad has grappled with deteriorating political and military conditions following the passing of former President Idriss Deby Itno, the father of Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno. Authorities have underscored the significance of the presidential election as a pivotal step towards reinstating constitutional order in the Central African nation.

Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, the transitional president who assumed power after his father’s demise, seeks to solidify his authority through victory in Chad’s presidential election on May 6. Addressing the nation via state TV on Wednesday, he pledged to uphold peace and foster development in the Central African state. Additionally, he articulated his commitment to combatting pervasive poverty by generating employment opportunities and supporting youth agricultural initiatives.

Deby garnered applause from several hundred supporters, primarily from his Patriotic Salvation Movement party, as he affirmed that over 200 opposition political parties and approximately 1,000 civil society groups have thrown their support behind him.

Opposition candidates have urged Chadians to remain vigilant and report any suspected election irregularities to the National Agency for the Management of Elections. They have also drawn attention to what they perceive as Deby’s disregard for democratic norms by commencing his campaign before the official start date.

The nine candidates challenging Deby in the election, including pro-democracy div Success Masra, who presently serves as transitional prime minister, contend that Deby is intent on maintaining his family’s grip on power. However, Deby asserts his commitment to respecting the outcome of the ballot and relinquishing power if defeated.

