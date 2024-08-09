Backed by 20 years of tech expertise, leading IT solutions provider Braintree has seen their retail turnover increase by 1,200% since launching their e-commerce offering two years ago.

With the objective of supporting business professionals in both home and office environments, Braintree brings to the tech e-commerce market over 3 000 premium products across 30 brands, including Dell, HP, Lenovo and Microsoft. Braintree also recently acquired the rights to resell Apple products in South Africa, a move that has enabled them to expand their product range significantly with over 900 Apple products, and an industry shift that sees the end of one company’s exclusive distribution rights over the last two decades.

“Our focus is on providing a boutique, personalised shopping experience, a welcome contrast to the structured, formal nature of traditional larger e-commerce platforms,” says Heath Huxtable, Executive Head at Braintree. “Whether a customer knows exactly what appliance, software or hardware they require, or if they want to talk to someone at Braintree who can advise on the right specs, features and capabilities needed, this platform brings a human element to each transaction”.

Manned by a skilled technical team and not a sales call centre, customers have access to specialists with over 20 years’ experience in business applications, software solutions and devices. Their easy to navigate e-commerce platform also offers free delivery with any purchase anywhere in South Africa. Braintree maintains minimal on-site inventory, preferring to work with trusted suppliers who typically deliver within 48 hours.

Added to this unique offering is the newly available PayFlex option, allowing customers to take advantage of interest-free instalment payments when needed.

“We can attribute the significant increase in sales over the last 18 months to our tailored personal approach, our extensive product range and the fact that our prices are very much market related, which has translated into a very positive response,” Huxtable says.

From Microsoft Surface laptops for the office and the home, UAG Smart Device covers for mobile and Surface devices, the latest audio from Beats to the latest in gaming tech available form Braintree Gaming, Braintree’s retail expansion caters to a broader consumer base, ensuring that their needs are met with a tailored approach rather than a one-size-fits-all solution.

Copyright © 2022 AfricaBusiness.com - All materials can be used freely, indicating the origin AfricaBusiness.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).