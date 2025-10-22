BP confirmed the preliminary results of the Volans-1X exploration well in Namibia’s Orange Basin, as reported by operator Rhino Resources.

Petroleum Exploration License 85 (PEL85), where the well was drilled, is operated by Rhino Resources with a working interest of 42.5 per cent.

Co-venturers are Azule Energy (42.5 per cent), NAMCOR (10 per cent), and Korres Investments (5 per cent).

bp holds a 50 per cent interest in Azule Energy.

The Volans-1X exploration well, drilled using the Northern Ocean’s semi-submersible Deepsea Mira, reached a total depth of 4,497.5m TVDSS (true vertical depth subsea) and penetrated the Upper Cretaceous target.

The well encountered 26m of net pay in rich gas condensate-bearing reservoirs, with the reservoir showing excellent petrophysical properties and no observed water contact.

Initial laboratory analysis of two samples indicated a high condensate-to-gas ratio (CGR) of >140 bbl/mmscf with liquid density of approximately 40 deg API gravity.

The results are undergoing further evaluation.

The Volans-1X well marks the third significant hydrocarbon discovery in 2025 for Azule Energy partners, following the Capricornus-1X light oil find in Namibia and the Gajajeira-01 gas discovery in Angola.

bp has made eleven exploration discoveries this year across several basins, including the Far South discovery in the Gulf of America and well 1-BP-13-SPS at the Bumerangue block in Brazil’s Santos Basin, where it holds 100 per cent participation.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).