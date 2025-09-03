Taag Angola Airlines, the country’s national carrier, on Monday launched direct flights between Luanda and Nairobi, aiming to connect passengers travelling for business or leisure between the two countries.

The first flight from Luanda touched down at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) shortly after 2pm local time, making it the first direct commercial flight between the two countries since 2020.

Kenya’s carrier, Kenya Airways, had been flying to Luanda until August 2020 when Covid-19 disrupted air travel and forced the airline to suspend flights. It had not resumed them since.

The connection is expected to boost bilateral trade, promote tourism, and provide travellers with greater access to regional and global markets, according to a dispatch.

Taag will provide direct, nonstop connections with three weekly services, operating on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, with an approximate four-hour flight duration.

The route is set to be operated by an Airbus A220-300 aircraft with a total capacity of 137 passengers: 12 in business class, 35 in premium economy, and 90 in economy.

According to Taag, this connection enhances intra-African mobility, supports regional integration, and strengthens intercontinental connectivity through the Luanda and Nairobi hubs, linking Africa with Asia, the Americas, and Europe.

Last week, Kenya’s Ambassador to Luanda, Joyce M’maitsi, together with Embassy staff and representatives of the Kenyan community in Angola, attended a Taag pre-launch event in Luanda.

During the occasion, Ms M’maitsi invited the minister in charge and Angolans to visit Kenya for trade, investment and tourism.

She also highlighted the opportunities that the flights would bring about in enhancing inter-connectivity and growing trade between the two countries.

The connection between Luanda and Nairobi is not new.

In 2010, Kenya Airways began flying to Luanda under an air transport agreement that was signed a year later. Taag now hopes to benefit from this same agreement and from the fact that Angolans can travel to Kenya visa-free.

Apart from Nairobi, Taag also operates flights to other African destinations, including Brazzaville, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Kinshasa, Lagos, Maputo, São Tomé, and Windhoek.

It also has connections to Europe and Latin America.

In January, Kenya Airways announced that it would resume direct flights to Luanda, following a meeting between Presidents William Ruto and João Lourenço in Luanda.

