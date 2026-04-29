Airtel Africa Plc's ​planned initial public ⁠offering of its ‌mobile money business could raise between $1.5 billion ​and $2 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, ​citing people ​familiar with the matter.

The listing could value Airtel ⁠Money at up to $10 billion, which would make it one of the largest IPOs ​on ‌a European exchange ⁠in ⁠recent years, the report said.

Citigroup is ​advising on the ‌IPO, and the ⁠company may appoint three or four additional banks, the report added.

The London-listed telecoms group said earlier this year that it expects to list Airtel Money, its mobile ‌money services unit, in the first ⁠half of calendar year ​2026.

Airtel Africa did not immediately respond to a ​Reuters request ‌for comment.