Africa’s relationship with global capital is evolving from aid de- pendency to assertive invest- ment partnerships. While geo- political competition presents both risks and opportunities, the continent is beginning to shape the narrative, seek- ing capital that supports inclusive growth, sustainability, and value addition, rather than extractive arrangements.

In recent years, Africa has increasing- ly become a strategic frontier for global capital. With growth slowing in developed markets, investors have turned to emerg- ing and frontier markets, and Africa, with its youthful population, vast natural re- sources, and digital potential, has attracted both interest and investment.

Private equity and venture capital flows have increased, particularly in fintech, agritech, and health tech. Sovereign wealth funds, particularly from the Gulf and Asia, are showing rising interest in African in- frastructure and logistics.

African countries are also increasingly developing their domestic capital markets, improving regulatory frameworks, and encouraging pension funds and insurance companies to invest locally. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is encouraging cross-border investment, re- gional industrialisation, and supply chain development.

Making capital work better

In the African context, the notion of ‘mak- ing capital work better’ must transcend the conventional confines of financial effi- ciency and returns. Historically, capital has been understood primarily in monetary terms, mobilising investment, improv- ing liquidity, and achieving higher yields. However, this narrow interpretation often overlooks Africa’s multifaceted develop- ment needs and the continent’s rich yet undervalued assets in human, social, and natural capital.

To truly make capital work better for Africa, there is an urgent need to reframe the concept. Capital must be seen not only as financial resources but as a composite of interconnected forms, human, social, and natural. This broader view enables the continent to design a development model that is inclusive, sustainable, and regen- erative. Human capital, encompassing ed- ucation, health, and skills, is foundational for driving long-term productivity and in-novation. Africa’s youth demographic pre- sents a significant opportunity if properly nurtured through investment in education, vocational training, and entrepreneurship. This shifts the focus from merely financ- ing physical infrastructure to empowering people as agents of transformation.

Social capital refers to trust, relation- ships, and institutional frameworks that support cooperation and resilience. In Africa, this includes traditional govern- ance systems, community networks, and informal economic structures that are often sidelined in formal economic plan- ning. Recognising and investing in social capital helps create inclusive institutions and ensures local ownership of develop- ment processes.

Natural capital includes Africa’s abun- dant land, water, biodiversity, and eco- systems, which represent both a heritage and an economic opportunity. Making this capital work better involves protecting ecosystems while unlocking their value through sustainable practices. This can be achieved through mechanisms such as carbon markets, regenerative agriculture, and eco-tourism that ensure fair benefit- sharing and ecological stewardship.

To operationalise this reframing, fi- nancial systems must be redesigned to reflect Africa’s realities. This includes expanding access to inclusive finance, leveraging blended finance to de-risk investments, and creating instruments aligned with impact, not just profit. In addition, integrating environmental and social metrics into national accounting systems will help measure what truly matters beyond GDP.

Ultimately, making capital work better in Africa is about unlocking the conti- nent’s full potential, mobilising diverse forms of capital in ways that are locally driven, socially inclusive, and ecologically sustainable. It is a call to build a resilient Africa by reimagining development from within.

As global powers reconfigure supply chains due to geopolitical tensions (US– China decoupling, Russia–Ukraine war), Africa and the Caribbean have the chance to position themselves as alternative hubs for nearshoring and friendshoring (es- pecially for the Caribbean, due to prox- imity to North America), raw material processing and light manufacturing; and countries with stable political climates and improving logistics (Rwanda, Ghana, Jamaica, Dominican Republic) are well placed to attract FDI.

Africa and the Caribbean can leapfrog to green technologies, attracting global climate finance. For instance, Africa is noted for solar, wind, and green hydrogen investments (in Morocco, South Africa, Namibia), while the Caribbean is noted for blue economy opportunities – marine ecosystems, sustainable fisheries, ocean energy. Both regions are now climate ad- vocacy leaders, giving them influence in global climate negotiations such as the Bridgetown Initiative by Barbados.

The booming fintech, mobile bank- ing, and digital entrepreneurship sec- tors offer scalable growth; mobile money (e.g. M-Pesa) is transforming finance and enabling SMEs.

AfCFTA can reshape Africa’s economic future through intra-African trade ex- pansion, cross-border industrialisation, and SME growth via harmonised policies.

Caribbean digital currency pilots such as the Bahamas’ Sand Dollar are pioneer- ing central bank digital currency (CBDC) adoption while the Caribbean Single Mar- ket and Economy, while slower moving, presents similar long-term potential.

However, African and Caribbean na- tions face a critical challenge: financing long-term development while reducing dependency on volatile external sources.

Historically reliant on foreign aid, con-cessional loans, and international capital markets, many of these countries have become increasingly vulnerable to global economic shocks, currency fluctuations, and debt distress. To foster resilience and self-determined development, the prior- ity must be to mobilise and better utilise domestic capital, both public and private.

Tax systems need to become more ef- ficient, equitable, and digitally enabled to broaden the tax base and curb leakages. At the same time, combatting illicit financial flows and closing tax loopholes, particu- larly from multinational corporations, can reclaim significant lost revenues. Governments must also channel public expenditure toward productive, long-term investments, especially in infrastructure, education, and health.

Self-reliant models

Equally important is unlocking private domestic capital, particularly from insti- tutional investors such as pension funds, insurance firms, and sovereign wealth funds. These long-term pools of capi- tal can be directed into strategic sectors through well-structured public-private partnerships (PPPs), infrastructure bonds, and local capital markets.

Encouraging local savings and invest- ment, via inclusive financial services, digital banking, and community-based finance, can expand the capital base at grassroots levels.

While external finance will remain a component of development funding, African and Caribbean nations can and must build stronger, self-reliant finan- cial foundations. By enhancing domestic resource mobilisation, unlocking local private capital, and strengthening finan- cial institutions, they can secure a more resilient path to long-term development that is led from within.

As Africa strives toward economic transformation, the continent’s sovereign wealth funds (SWFs), pension funds, and insurance capital represent a largely un- tapped but strategic resource for financ-ing industrialisation. These institutional pools of long-term capital, estimated in the hundreds of billions of dollars, can be harnessed to close Africa’s infrastructure gap but also to support the development of local industries, supply chains, and value-added production systems.

Historically, these funds have been in- vested mostly in foreign assets, driven by risk aversion, regulatory restrictions, or limited local investment vehicles. How- ever, to accelerate industrialisation, there must be a paradigm shift toward redirect- ing a greater share of these assets into strategic domestic sectors such as manu- facturing, agro-processing, renewable energy, digital technology, and logistics.

SWFs can serve as catalytic investors by anchoring industrial projects and de- risking investments for private sector partners. Countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, and Botswana have already be- gun using their SWFs for economic diver- sification and infrastructure development.

SMEs are the backbone of African and Caribbean economies, contributing sig- nificantly to employment, innovation, and economic resilience. Yet, they continue to face chronic challenges in accessing finance due to perceived high risk.

To bridge this financing gap, a new generation of innovative financial in- struments and blended finance models is urgently needed. By using concessional funds to de-risk SME investments, devel- opment partners can crowd in commercial lenders and investors.

Instruments such as first-loss guar- antees, credit risk-sharing facilities, and technical assistance grants help miti- gate real and perceived risks, encourag- ing greater private participation in SME financing. One effective model is the SME impact fund, where concessional donors or governments invest alongside commercial banks and venture capitalists.

Africa and the Caribbean possess vast economic potential, rich natural and hu- man resources, and increasingly dynam- ic private sectors. However, to translate these assets into inclusive growth, it is imperative that both regions strengthen and strategically leverage their financial markets and institutions to boost cross- border trade and investment.

Designing a blueprint to make Global Africa’s capital truly work for the conti- nent’s development over the next decade requires a transformative shift, one that is bold, homegrown, and inclusive.

