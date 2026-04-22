The global trade show industry is projected to reach $88.6 billion in 2026 and expand to $171.6 billion by 2032, reinforcing the growing importance of in-person platforms for commercial growth. Against this backdrop, ingredient leaders such as Synercore and Cape Food Ingredients are expanding their presence at Africa Food Show 2026, citing its proven commercial impact.

The event has evolved beyond a traditional exhibition into a high-value marketplace, enabling companies to accelerate expansion into high-growth African regions, drive ingredient innovation, and build direct relationships with key decision-makers. For many suppliers, it serves as a strategic hub for developing long-term distribution channels and securing entry into Africa’s rapidly expanding food economy.

This shift is reflected in stronger commitments for 2026 following measurable returns in 2025. Companies are increasingly prioritising deal-making over brand visibility, positioning the show as a platform for accessing buyers, advancing product development, and strengthening pan-African networks.

Trade shows continue to command a significant share of B2B marketing budgets. Exhibitors allocate up to 40% of their spend to such events, which generate around 33% of annual new business at a 4:1 return on investment, rising to 5:1 among Fortune 500 companies. In Africa’s relationship-driven markets, face-to-face engagement remains particularly effective, with 99% of marketers favouring it for high-quality lead generation and stakeholder engagement.

Africa Food Show 2026 will take place from 10–12 June at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) in Cape Town, South Africa. The event will host more than 350 exhibitors—including over 25 ingredient companies—and attract more than 8,000 food and hospitality professionals from over 60 countries.

The exhibition brings together buyers, distributors, importers, exporters, and hospitality leaders, providing a structured platform for sourcing, deal-making, and market expansion across the continent.

“In 2025, the Africa Food Show wasn’t just an exhibit for us; it created the space for real commercial momentum, from new product development to distribution partnerships,” said Alex Zabbia, Executive: Dairy at Synercore. “We’re elevating to Platinum and Registration Sponsor for 2026 because we’ve found this event drives connections with serious African buyers—turning them into lasting contracts as we scale across East and Southern Africa, building on last year’s nearly 9,500 professionals from 60+ countries,” states Zabbia.

“At Synercore, we don’t just develop products, we develop possibilities. With Africa’s population set to reach 2.5 billion by 2050, the food industry has never been more critical to our continent’s future,” explains Dr Tertius Cilliers, Chief Executive Officer at Synercore. “The Africa Food Show is the ideal stage where innovation thrives through collaboration, integrity, and excellence, especially meaningful as we celebrate our 10th anniversary in 2026,” said Cilliers.

Synercore is one of South Africa’s leading food creators, combining scientific expertise with targeted investment to support product development aligned with evolving consumer demand.

Cape Food Ingredients Regional Director Brian Lanton emphasises a similar focus on practical collaboration. “The Africa Food Show provides an invaluable platform for fostering meaningful partnerships and showcasing innovation tailored to African markets. As a Silver Sponsor for 2026, Cape Food Ingredients is looking forward to engaging with manufacturers and industry stakeholders to present our expertise in sugar reduction, flavor systems and functional ingredient solutions. Come taste samples with us! Our focus is on supporting customer new product development and delivering cost-effective innovations that meet the evolving needs of the African food industry.”

Cape Food Ingredients specialises in innovation across beverages, dairy, bakery, sauces, and confectionery, offering advanced sugar-reduction technologies, flavour systems, stabilisers, and cost-efficient product development tailored to African markets.

As global and regional food brands intensify their focus on Africa, Africa Food Show 2026 is increasingly positioned as a platform where commercial partnerships are formed and scaled. The 2026 edition is expected to strengthen international participation while maintaining strong business momentum across the sector.

Registration is now open for industry professionals looking to source products, explore partnerships, and gain insights into Africa’s evolving food landscape.

About dmg events

dmg events is a global organiser of face-to-face exhibitions and a publisher of information services, operating in more than 20 countries and delivering over 90 events annually. The company connects businesses with relevant industry communities to support growth across sectors including construction, hospitality, energy, food and beverage, and transportation.

With a broad international footprint, dmg events attracts hundreds of thousands of attendees each year and manages a portfolio of major industry exhibitions worldwide.

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