The Delta state government has proposed a sum of N50 billion in its 2025 budget estimates to enable an even spread of projects across the 25 local government areas.

In addition, the cost of some projects are being reviewed in order to meet the present economic reality occasioned by increased prices of materials.

The State Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Roads), Mr Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this in Asaba during a budget defence meeting with the state assembly committee on Works and Special Projects.

According to him, : ”It is worthy of note to mention that the ministry in the exercise of the ‘MORE Agenda’ made a deliberate effort to spread projects across the 25 LGAs to the tune of N50 billion in the 2025 budget estimates.”

He said his ministry was created from the main Works ministry and charged with the responsibility of formulating policies within the corridor of civil engineering works in the rural and riverine communities and other areas as designated in the state.

Aniagwu, who also stood in for the Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Mr Reuben Izeze, presently on vacation, said that his ministry would focus on the completion of ongoing projects and major projects that would impact the various communities.

He also restated the determination of Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori to build rural roads that would help to improve the living standard of the people.

He recalled that the governor promised during the campaign to complete all the projects he inherited and also initiate new ones.

”The governor is interested in building all the rural roads for our people who live in rural communities. He’s also desirous of continuing with the ongoing projects as well as initiating new ones,” he said.

On review of contracts, Aniagwu said: ”One novel thing the governor has done is that almost 100 per cent of the projects we are awarding now, he has been able to transparently provide for the mobilisations of the contractors.

”The reason we are doing this is that we don’t want any contractor to tell us that he is seeking funds.

”This will help us to avoid the incidence of incessant review of contracts on account of fluctuations of the currency,” he said.

Aniagwu, however, commended the committee members for their support, saying; “They have even taken out time to go for oversight function just for them to see what we are doing.

”In 2025, we will interface with the committee more to enable us to deliver more dividends of democracy to our people.”

Responding, the Chairman of the Committee, Collins Egbetamah commended the ministry and promised to look into their request.

